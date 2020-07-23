‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’ Gets April 2022 Release Date

Announcement comes as Paramount moves “A Quiet Place Part II” and “Top Gun Maverick” to 2021

| July 23, 2020 @ 7:19 PM Last Updated: July 23, 2020 @ 7:39 PM
Sonic the Hedgehog sequel Tails

Sonic the Hedgehog sequel in development at Paramount

As part of a series of updates to its slate, Paramount Pictures announced that its planned sequel to “Sonic the Hedgehog” will be released in theaters on April 8, 2022.

The studio also announced release dates for two other upcoming animated films: “Under the Boardwalk,” a new production from Paramount Animation releasing on July 22, 2022; and “The Tiger’s Apprentice,” a co-production of Paramount Animation and Skydance Animation starring Henry Golding and set for release on February 10, 2023.

“Sonic the Hedgehog” set a domestic opening weekend record for a video game adaptation with $58 million, going on to gross $146 million domestically and $306 million worldwide. The film was unable to get a release in China back in February due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but this past week received a July 31 release date in the lucrative Asian market as theaters have begun to slowly reopen.

Paramount also announced postponements to two of their biggest 2020 tentpole releases, “A Quiet Place Part II” and “Top Gun Maverick.” Both films were postponed by the pandemic back in the spring but have now been pushed to April and July 2021, respectively.

“We truly believe that there is no movie-viewing experience like the one enjoyed in theatres,” said Paramount distribution heads Chris Aronson and Mark Viane in a statement. “We are committed to the theatrical experience and our exhibition partners, and want to stress that we are confident that, when the time comes, audiences everywhere will once again enjoy the singular joy of seeing Paramount films on the big screen.”

