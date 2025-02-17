‘Sonic the Hedgehog 3’ Sets February Premiere Date on Paramount+

After a speedy theatrical run, Sonic is racing to the streaming platform this month

After its theatrical run, “Sonic the Hedgehog 3” will officially be available to stream on Paramount+ starting Feb. 18.

After racing to the top of the North American box-office and earning the franchise’s largest international opening to date, the film has raked in more than $473 million, and helped the franchise score $1.2 billion at the global box office. It’s now the highest-grossing feature in the series.

If you didn’t catch “Sonic 3” at the movies, the third installment continues its story after the six-episode “Knuckles” series. Per Paramount, the film “follows Sonic, Knuckles and Tails on their most epic adventure yet. The team reunites to face a new, formidable foe, Shadow, a mysterious hedgehog with powers unlike anything they’ve ever seen. Together, team Sonic must secure an unexpected alliance if they hope to stop Shadow and save the planet they now call home.”

“Sonic 3” stars Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz, James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Idris Elba, Krysten Ritter, Natasha Rothwell, Shemar Moore and Keanu Reeves, who joined the film franchise as Shadow the Hedgehog. Jeff Fowler sat in the director’s chair for all three films. “Sonic 3” is produced by Neal H. Moritz, p.g.a., Toby Ascher, p.g.a., Toru Nakahara and Hitoshi Okuno and executive produced by Haruki Satomi, Shuji Utsumi, Yukio Sugino, Jeff Fowler, Tommy Gormley and Tim Miller.

“Sonic the Hedgehog 4” hits theaters on March 19, 2027

