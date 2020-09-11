Go Pro Today

Sonic the Hedgehog and Super Mario Face Off in Documentary 'Console Wars'

Story of the early days of Nintendo vs. Sega is CBS All Access’ first original documentary film debuting on Sept. 23

September 11, 2020
The new documentary “Console Wars” shows the history between Nintendo and Sega and how their two iconic characters Super Mario and Sonic the Hedgehog sparked a rivalry in the early days of video games that has lasted decades.

“Console Wars” is the first feature-length documentary that will appear on CBS All Access, and the film will make its debut on the subscription video on-demand and streaming service on Sept. 23. It was meant to premiere at the 2020 SXSW Film Festival before it was canceled due to the coronavirus.

“Console Wars” flashes back to the 8-bit era of gaming in 1990 when Sega launched and made the bold move to create a console in the Sega Genesis and a video game character that could challenge Nintendo and its domination of the video game industry. The film features interviews with some of Sega and Nintendo’s former executives and creatives and charts a story of American capitalism taking on decades of Japanese tradition.

“Console Wars” was produced and directed by Jonah Tulis and Blake J. Harris, author of the book of the same name. The film was produced by Legendary Television and CBS Television Studios, and Julian Rosenberg (Circle of Confusion), Doug Blush (MadPix Films) and Katie Mustard produced the film.

Evan Goldberg, Seth Rogen, James Weaver and Josh Fagen of Point Grey Pictures are all executive producers on the documentary, as are Rudin and Eli Bush.

CBS All Access will release a trailer for “Console Wars” on Saturday in honor of National Video Game Day. Check out the poster for the film below:

