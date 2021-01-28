Sonny Fox, one of the former hosts of the local New York-area children’s variety program “Wonderama,” has died at the age of 95.

Fox’s daughter, Meredith Fox, told The Hollywood Reporter that her father died on Sunday from complications related to COVID-19.

Fox hosted the syndicated “Wonderama” for eight years between 1959 and 1967, taking over the Metromedia-owned series from Bill Britten and Doris Faye. During his tenure, the show ran for four hours every Sunday morning and featured sketches, games and contests, as well as segments in which Fox interacted with the show’s studio audience of children.

In a 2017 interview with Observer, Fox reflected on his legacy as a pioneer in children’s television.

“I am as amazed as you are at the vividness of the memories [from fans of the show],” Fox said. “That’s both wonderful and it’s frightening; it’s frightening to the extent that we continue to put stuff out there for kids without thinking about what we’re doing without realizing what a terrific and impressive thing you are doing for kids, and how they will carry along those memories for years and well into their adulthood.”

Beyond “Wonderama,” Fox’s credits include guest-hosting stints on “The $64,000 Challenge,” “The Price Is Right” and “To Tell the Truth.” He also hosted CBS’ live kids series “Let’s Take A Trip” from 1955 to 1958.