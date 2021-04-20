Sony CEO Tony Vinciquerra on Derek Chauvin Guilty Verdict: ‘A Resounding Victory’

Sony Chairman and CEO Tony Vinciquerra has sent a memo to employees regarding Tuesday’s Derek Chauvin guilty verdict, calling it “a resounding victory for everyone who has spent the last year trying to heal from the terrible events of last summer and fighting for accountability and justice.“

“As a company firmly committed to diversity and human rights, it is my hope that today’s decision will be a harbinger of greater unity and lasting change,” Vinciquerra added.

Sent: Tuesday, April 20, 2021 3:58 PM

Subject: Chauvin Trial – Today’s Verdict

Today’s guilty verdict in the trial of Derek Chauvin is a resounding victory for everyone who has spent the last year trying to heal from the terrible events of last summer and fighting for accountability and justice. As a company firmly committed to diversity and human rights, it is my hope that today’s decision will be a harbinger of greater unity and lasting change.

Following the tragic deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, and the recent wave of intolerance and violence aimed at the AAPI community and others, we have worked hard to amplify and build upon our efforts to address bias and support social justice organizations through Sony Pictures Action. This worldwide racial equity and inclusion initiative has tremendous momentum. Their work has never been more important, and it will continue with the full support of SPE leadership.

Even with today’s decision, this has been an extraordinarily difficult and emotional time for many of our employees. There are several support resources and external partner organizations that we currently work with that could be helpful. You can find them on the Sony Pictures Action page on mySPE

Sincerely,

Tony

