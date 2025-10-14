Sony Sets Jim Caviezel Action Film ‘Archangel’ for November 2026 Release

Sony Pictures has set a release date for “Archangel,” the upcoming action film starring Jim Caviezel and directed by Will Eubank, for release on Nov. 6, 2026.

Caviezel plays a former Green Beret who now lives in a small Wyoming town designing military weapons, a skill he puts to use when a powerful corporation uses eminent domain laws and brute force to take the land of his neighbors. Olivia Thirlby, Garret Dillahunt and Shea Whigham also star.

Chris Papasadero and Randall Wallace, the latter of whom earned an Oscar nomination for “Braveheart,” wrote the script. David Zelon and William Sherak are producing the film, with Peter Guber as executive producer.

“Archangel” will hit theaters the same weekend as Warner Bros.’ animated adaptation of “The Cat in the Hat,” and three weeks after Sony releases their adaptation of the video game series “Street Fighter.” It is currently the sole action film aimed at older male audiences on the November 2026 slate, with other offerings currently set for release that month including Lionsgate’s “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping,” Disney’s “Hexed” and Amazon MGM’s “Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie.”

Caviezel, who is best known for starring in Mel Gibson’s “The Passion of the Christ,” returned to the spotlight in 2023 with the smash indie hit “Sound of Freedom” as former government agent Tim Ballard.

Eubank is repped by CAA, Anonymous Content, and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole LLP (JSSK). Thirlby is represented by Verve, 3 Arts Entertainment, and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren & Richman.