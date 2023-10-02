In a bidding war, Sony Pictures has landed “It’s Over,” a horror adaptation based on the short story of the same name written by Jack Follman, according to an insider with knowledge of the project.

“The Nun II” screenwriter Akela Cooper will write the script based off Folman’s work. According to Deadline, which first reported the news, the deal landed in the mid- to high-six-figure range.

Producing the feature adaption is Roy Lee’s Vertigo Entertainment alongside Scott Glassgold’s Ground Control.

Maia Eyre is overseeing the project on behalf of the studio. The unpublished 29-page short story made its debut in the marketplace on Wednesday, marking the writers’ return to work. While plot details are being kept under wraps, “It’s Over” centers on the distressing breakup of a long-term couple, steering it into the realm of horror.

For producers Lee and Glassgold, “It’s Over” represents their second recent deal, following their successful acquisition of Victor Sweeter’s “Occupant” by New Line Cinema. Zach Cregger also serves as producer. Lee has an extensive producing portfolio that includes projects like Stephen King’s “It,” “The Ring” and, most recently, Cregger’s “Barbarian.”

Cooper is repped by CAA and Rise Management. Follman is repped by Verve and Ground Control. Lee is repped by CAA and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher. Glassgold was repped by Verve in the deal.