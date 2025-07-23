Sony’s Maxine Productions Hires Anneka Jonesa as EVP of Development and Current Series

Sony’s Maxine Productions has expanded its leadership team with the appointment of Left/Right’s chief content officer Anneka Jones.

Maxine Productions, the nonfiction TV and film studio within Sony Pictures Television’s nonfiction group, has named Jones as EVP of development and current series, the studio announced Wednesday. In her new role, Jones will expand Maxine’s development slate, drive the company’s sales strategy and oversee current series and feature productions.

Maxine’s upcoming slate currently includes projects surrounding the Alexander Brothers, the high-profile real estate agents facing harrowing criminal allegations, as well as several upcoming series and features in development with Vox/New York Magazine, Rolling Stone and Buzzfeed, among others.

The company’s recent hits include “Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of TV” and “The Fall of Diddy” for Investigation Discovery/HBO Max, “June” for Paramount+, “South Korea’s Adoption Reckoning” for PBS’ Frontline, “Glitter and Greed: The Lisa Frank Story” for Prime Video and “Girls Gone Wild: The Untold Story” for Peacock.

“Having been fortunate to work alongside Anneka for over a decade at Left/Right, I know firsthand the qualities for which she has become recognized around the industry,” founder Mary Robertson said. “She is a dynamic, versatile executive and producer, capable of combining journalistic rigor with strong commercial instincts. Her addition marks a pivotal moment for Maxine, as we build on a wave of successes and invest in an ambitious nonfiction slate. I look forward to our next chapter together.”

“I am thrilled to join forces with Mary, a long-time friend and collaborator, as well as her incredible team at Maxine,” Jones said. “I am honored to have the opportunity to build upon the company’s remarkable success by expanding its production capacity and accelerating its creative efforts.”

Before joining Maxine, Jones served as Left/Right’s chief content officer, where she helped transform the company into one of the industry’s top unscripted producers. Jones contributed to nearly every Left/Right project since the company was founded in 2005, including Showtime’s “This American Life” and “The Circus,” FX’s “The New York Times Presents,” Apple TV+’s “Gutsy,” Prime Video’s “Game 7,” HBO’s “Celtics City,” CNN’s “The Murdochs: Empire of Influence” and PBS’ “Frontline,” among others.

Jones also directed and produced several observational documentaries for MTV, including “True Life,” “Diary” and “Choose or Lose.”