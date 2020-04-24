Sony Removes Elle Fanning, Dakota Fanning’s ‘The Nightingale’ From Release Schedule

Mélanie Laurent’s film was supposed to open Christmas Day

| April 24, 2020 @ 3:10 PM Last Updated: April 24, 2020 @ 4:32 PM
Elle Fanning Dakota Fanning

Getty Images

The release date for TriStar’s “The Nightingale,” starring Dakota Fanning and Elle Fanning, has now been unset.

In December, TheWrap exclusively reported that Mélanie Laurent (“Galveston”) would direct the period drama from a script by Dana Stevens. Elizabeth Cantillon was to produce through her production company The Cantillon Company. The two sisters were to unite for the first time on screen to play sisters, based on Kristin Hannah’s worldwide best-seller of the same name.

“The Nightingale,” which was in preproduction before worldwide film shoots halted in March, was due to be released on Christmas Day this year. Production is expected to restart once it is safe to do so.

Also Read: Elle Fanning, Dakota Fanning to Play Sisters for the First Time in Melanie Laurent's 'The Nightingale' for TriStar (Exclusive)

“The Nightingale” follows two sisters coming of age in France on the eve of World War II and their struggle to survive the German occupation of France. The story is inspired by the courageous women of the French Resistance who helped downed Allied airmen escape Nazi-occupied territory and hid Jewish children.

Hannah’s book became a hit after it was published in 2015. It has since been published in 45 languages and sold more than 3.5 million copies in the U.S. alone. It has become No. 1 New York Times best-seller and spent a total of 114 weeks on the New York Times Bestsellers List. It was also named the best book of the year by BuzzFeed, iTunes, Library Journal, The Wall Street Journal, Goodreads and others.

Also Read: Elle Fanning, Dakota Fanning's 'The Nightingale' Gets Christmas Release Date

On Friday, Sony also announced other release date shuffles as a result of the pandemic shutdown of movie theaters and film production: The “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel” moved from April 8, 2022 to October 7, 2022, while the untitled “Spider-Man: Far From Home” sequel moved from July 16, 2021 to November 5, 2021.

“Hotel Transylvania 4” moved from December 22, 2021 to August 6, 2021, while “Uncharted” moved from October 8, 2021 to July 16, 2021.

89 Stunning Portraits From TheWrap's Toronto Studio (Exclusive Photos)

  • TIFF Split toronto
  • Elle Fanning, Teen Spirit
  • Max Minghella, Elle Fanning, Clara Rugaard, Zlatko Buric, Teen Spirit
  • Elle Fanning, Teen Spirit
  • Alexander Skarsgård, Hold the Dark
  • Mia Goth,Robert Pattinson and Claire Dennis, High Life
  • Maggie Gyllenhaal and Gael Garcia Bernal, Kindergarten Teacher
  • Maggie Gyllenhaal, Kindergarten Teacher
  • Maggie Gyllenhaal, Kindergarten Teacher
  • Maggie Gyllenhaal, Kindergarten Teacher
  • Alonso Ruizpalacios and Gael Garcia Bernal, Museum
  • Brian Tyree Henry, Liam Neeson, Colin Farrell and Daniel Kaluuya, Widows
  • Elizabeth Debicki, Widows
  • Colin Farrell, Widows
  • Cynthia Erivo, Widows
  • Kyle MacLachlan and Maria Bello, Giant Little Ones
  • Kyle MacLachlan and Maria Bello, Giant Little Ones
  • Radhika Apte and Dev Patel, The Wedding Guest
  • Radhika Apte and Dev Patel, The Wedding Guest
  • Nicole Kidman, Destroyer
  • Karyn Kusama, Nicole Kidman, Tatiana Maslany and Sebastian Stan, Destroyer
  • Paul Dano, Wildlife
  • Paul Dano and Carey Mulligan, Wildife
  • Jena Malone, The Public
  • Emilio Estevez, Jena Malone, Christian Slater, and Michaek K. WilliamsThe Public
  • Emilio Estevez, The Public
  • Michael Kenneth Williams, The Public
  • Jason Reitman, Matt Bai and Jay Carson, The Frontrunner
  • Adam Stein, Lexy Kolker, and Zach Lipovsky, Freaks
  • Garrard Conley and Joel Edgerton, Boy Erased
  • Jason Sudeikis, Judy Greer, Lee Pace, Nick Hamm, and Isabel Arraiza, Driven
  • Isabel Arraiza, Driven
  • Lily Rose Depp, A Faithful Man
  • Lily Rose Depp, Louis Garrel, and Laetitia, A Faithful Man
  • Laetitia Casta, A Faithful Man
  • Laetita Casta and Lily Rose Depp, A Faithful Man
  • Y'Lan Noel, "The Weekend"
  • Sienna Miller, Jake Scott, Will Sasso, Aaron Paul, and Christina Hendricks, American Woman
  • Werner Herzog, Meeting Gorbachev
  • Alexis Bloom, Divide and Conquer The Story of Roger Ailes
  • Taylor Hickson, Giant Little Ones
  • Karyn Kusama, Destroyer
  • László Nemes, Sunset
  • Lee Chang-dong,Burning
  • Steven Yeun, Burning
  • Darren Mann, Josh Wiggins, and Taylor Hickson, Giant Little Ones
  • Zlatko Buric, Teen Spirit
  • Clara Rugaard, Teen Spirit
  • Max Mingella, Teen Spirit
  • Darren Mann, Giant Little Ones
  • Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck, Never Look Away
  • Jessie Buckley, Wild Rose
  • Nicole Taylor and Jessie Buckley, Wild Rose
  • Nicole Taylor and Jessie Buckley, Wild Rose
  • Jessie Buckley, Wild Rose
  • Christian Slater, The Public
  • Joel Edgerton, Boy Erased
  • Josh Singer, First Man
  • Josh Wiggins, Giant Little Ones
  • Liam Neeson, Widows
  • Louis Garrel, A Faithful Man
  • Sebastian Koch, Never Look Away
  • Sebastian Stan, Destroyer
  • Tatiana Maslany, Destroyer
  • Thoma Mann, The Land of Steady Habits
  • Thomas Mann, Nicole Holofcener and Ben Mendelsohn, The Land of Steady Habits
  • Tom Schilling, Never Look Away
  • Ali Abassi, Border
  • Paul Greengrass, Åsne Seierstad, Jonas Strand Gravli, Seda Wit and Jon Oigarden, 22 July
  • Damien Chazelle, Linus Sandgren,Ai-Ling Lee Tom Cross, and Josh Singer, First Man
  • Errol Morris, American Dharma
  • Judy Greer, Driven
  • Jason Sudeikis, Driven
  • Lee Pace, Driven
  • Jeffrey Wright, Hold the Dark
  • Nadine Labaki, Capernaum
  • Paul Greengrass, 22 July
  • Wanuri Kahiu, Rafiki
  • Damien Chazelle, First Man
  • Victor Polster, Lukas Dhont, and Arieh Worthalter, Girl
  • Lukas Dhont, Girl
  • Victor Polster and Arieh Worthalter, GIrl
  • Paul Greengrass, Strand Gravli, Jon Oigarden, Seda Wit, and Asne Seierstad, 22 July
  • Roddy Doyle and Paddy Breathnach, Rosie
  • Paddy Breathnach, Rosie .jpg
  • Roddy Doyle, Rosie
  • Felix Van Groeningen, Beautiful Boy
  • Jason Reitman, The Front Runner
  • Juli Jakab, Sunset
1 of 89

Toronto Film Festival 2018: Maggie Gyllenhaal, Elle Fanning, Robert Pattinson and more stop by our studio

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE