Sony Pictures Animation Names Damien de Froberville as President

He’ll serve alongside president Kristine Belson, overseeing the animation division’s upcoming slate

Damien de Froberville has been promoted to Sony Pictures Animation President, the studio announced in a memo on Tuesaday.

He’ll serve alongside president Kristine Belson, overseeing the animation division’s upcoming slate which consists of of “Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse,” Stephen Curry’s Unanimous Media’s “GOAT,” fantasy musical “Kpop: Demon Hunters” and Genndy Tartakovsky’s “Fixed.”

“I am thrilled to announce that Damien de Froberville has been promoted to serve alongside me as President of Sony Pictures Animation,” Belson wrote in a memo to staffers. “This new title and structure recognizes the significant responsibilities he has already undertaken and the vital role he has played at our studio. Since his arrival, Damien and I have worked in tandem to guide the studio’s strategic direction, drive its continued growth, and oversee all aspects of development and production across our animation slate.”

“Damien’s broad expertise in animation production – shaped by working on films such as ‘Penguins of Madagascar,’ ‘How to Train Your Dragon 2,’ ‘Kung Fu Panda 3,’ and ‘Trolls’ – has made him an invaluable partner,” Belson’s note added. “With decades of leadership experience at global companies, including Sergio Pablos Animation, DreamWorks Animation, and Netflix, his promotion is well deserved.”

