Former Charter Communications boss Katherine Pope has been tapped as president of Sony Pictures Television.

Pope, who has served as head of Charter Communications’ Spectrum Originals for the past four-and-a-half years, will step in on Aug. 22 following the departure of Jeff Frost. His exit was reported by TheWrap in June. He has been in the position since 2017 and with Sony for the last 15 years.

“Katherine has proven herself as a dynamic leader with impeccable taste and the ability to successfully develop and produce content that resonates with audiences,” said Ravi Ahuja, chairman of Global Television Studios and Sony Pictures Entertainment Corporate Development. “She is an excellent fit for this role and I’m delighted that she has chosen to join us at SPT,” he said in a statement.

“I am thrilled to be joining the incredibly talented team Tony and Ravi have assembled at SPT — a studio with the strength, expertise and independence to lead amidst the challenges of a rapidly evolving marketplace,” said Pope. “I have long admired the creativity and high-quality work SPT consistently produces and can’t wait to explore all the opportunities that lie ahead. I am excited to step onto the lot and get started.”

SPT’s global scripted productions include a wide array of programs for every major streaming, cable and broadcast platform. These include Netflix’s “The Crown” and “Cobra Kai,” AMC’s “Better Call Saul,” ABC’s “The Good Doctor,” Amazon Prime Video’s “The Boys,” Apple TV+’s “For All Mankind” and more. Without a major in-house streaming service, SPT has become the premiere Hollywood content arms dealer.

Pope was behind the successful launch of Spectrum’s first original series “L.A.’s Finest,” which also went on to air on Fox in primetime. She previously served as executive VP and president of NBC and NBCUniversal Television, where she developed hits including “The Office” and “30 Rock.” Pope also executive produced the Hulu limited series “The Dropout.”

In 2009, she left NBC to create the television unit at Chernin Entertainment, where she oversaw all creative development and production while executive producing series such as the sitcom “New Girl.” She began her career in network news at CBS and ABC News, producing documentaries and specials.

As SPT president, Pope will oversee all domestic scripted productions and report to Ahuja. Jason Clodfelter, co-president of SPT Studios, will report to Pope.

Deadline first reported the story.