Sony Posts Q2 Profit of $2 Billion as ‘Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle’ Soared Over the Summer

Sony saw its fiscal second-quarter profit jump 7% to $2 billion thanks largely to the success of its Playstation gaming unit, but adding a boost has been the success of “Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle,” which Crunchyroll and Sony distribute globally.

The Japanese conglomerate on Monday night also posted revenue of $20.2 billion, up 5% from the year earlier.

The company’s revenue growth was driven by its Playstation, music (also helped by “Demon Slayer” media) and imaging and sensing solutions (camera and camera components).

Sony Pictures, meanwhile, saw its revenue decline by 2% to $2.24 billion, while its operating income fell by a quarter to $90 million thanks to tough comparisons from last year’s blockbuster “It Ends With Us.”

Sony will likely count on more of a lift from “Infinity Castle,” as that filmed opened in North America on Sept. 12, just two weeks before the end of the quarter.

“Infinity Castle” has grossed $133.5 million in North America and $670 million globally, besting U.S. blockbusters like “Superman” and “The Fantastic Four: First Steps.”

As a result of its success in the period, Sony lifted its full-year sales forecast by 3% to $77.78 billion and its operating income by 8% to $8.62 billion.