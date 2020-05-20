Sony Preps New Female-Led Marvel Film With SJ Clarkson to Direct

There is no writer attached yet

| May 20, 2020 @ 12:10 PM Last Updated: May 20, 2020 @ 12:21 PM
SJ Clarkson

Getty Images

Veteran TV director S.J. Clarkson will direct the first female-centric Marvel film for Sony from the studio’s catalog of Marvel characters, an individual with knowledge of the deal told TheWrap.

No writer is currently attached, the film is still untitled, and there is no star attached to the project yet either. On which character the film will be based is unclear currently, but characters in the catalog include Spider-Woman, Spider-Girl, Spider-Gwen, Silk and Madame Web. In 2018, it was announced Sony was in development for a “Silk” movie. Sony has also been in development on a “Silver and Black” movie, based on Silver Sable and Black Cat.

Since producing Sam Raimi’s original “Spider-Man” trilogy in the early 2000s, Sony has maintained the rights to produce films based on characters existing in the Spider-Man comic books. In 2018, the studio released the Tom Hardy-led “Venom” as the first film in a planned extension of the Spider-Man universe.

Also Read: Former Marvel Studios Exec Jeremy Latcham Signs First-Look Deal With eOne

Clarkson has directed various TV episodes for shows like “EastEnders,” “Life on Mars,” “Ugly Betty,” “Dexter,” “Bates Motel,” “Jessica Jones,” “The Defenders” and most recently “Collateral” and “Succession.” She is currently in pre-production for “Made for Love.”

She has also written episodes for “Mistresses,” and served as executive producer on “Jessica Jones,” “The Defenders” and “Collateral.”

Also Read: Marvel Temporarily Suspends 'Shang-Chi' Production Over Coronavirus Fears

Clarkson is represented by Curtis Brown Group and WME.

Variety first reported the news.

