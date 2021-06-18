Sony Pushes Back ‘Hotel Transylvania: Transformania’ to October

Sony Pictures announced Friday that the final chapter of the “Hotel Transylvania” animated series called “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania” will now be released on Oct. 1, 2021.

The film was originally slated to be released on July 23.

Created by Genndy Tartakovsky and starring Adam Sandler, Selena Gomez and Andy Samberg, the three “Hotel Transylvania” films have collectively grossed over $1.3 billion at the global box office, becoming Sony Pictures Animation’s most lucrative franchise. Jennifer Kluska and Derek Drymon will take over as directors on “Transformania,” though Tartakovsky will stay on as screenwriter and executive producer. Alice Dewey Goldstone is producing the film, with Gomez and Michelle Murdocca executive producing.

In its new release slot, “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania” faces direct opening competition from Warner Bros.’ long-awaited “Dune” from director Denis Villeneuve, and United Artists Releasing’s animated sequel to “The Addams Family.”

Villeneuve has assembled an impressive cast for the Warner Bros. epic, including Timothee Chalamet, Josh Brolin, Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Jason Momoa, Javier Bardem, Stellan Skarsgård, Charlotte Rampling, Chang Chen, Stephen McKinley Henderson and Dave Bautista. It’s Villeneuve’s first film since “Blade Runner 2049” from 2017. Villeneuve also co-wrote the “Transformania” screenplay with Eric Roth and Jon Spaihts based on Frank Herbert’s novel from 1965.

“The Addams Family” was originally based on characters by Charles Addams that ran as single-panel cartoons in the New Yorker beginning in 1938 up until the time of his death in 1988. In addition to the TV series that ran between 1964 to 1966, the characters have also been adapted as two live-action films and as a Broadway musical.