In addition to the “Spider-Verse” shift, three other Sony Pictures Animation films have all shifted. “Connected” moves back a month to Oct. 23, 2020.”Vivo” moves to June 4, 2021, from April 16, and “Hotel Transylvania 4” moves up from Christmas 2021 to Aug. 6, 2021.
Two different Kevin Hart films have also moved back, including the dramedy “Fatherhood,” moving to April 2, 2021, from Oct. 23, 2020, and the action-comedy “The Man From Toronto,” moving to Sept. 17, 2021.
Finally, the horror film “Escape Room 2” from Columbia Pictures will now open on New Year’s Day 2021, and “The Nightingale,” with Elle and Dakota Fanning, is now without a date.
You may recall that at the end of last month, Sony had a similar release date shuffle, one that would start a wave of other studios juggling their entire slates. Among them were summer tentpoles such as “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway,” “Morbius” and “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” all vacating the summer of 2020. All three films moved to the first quarter of 2021, and the Tom Hanks war movie “Greyhound” remains without a release date.
The new “Spider-Man” sequel is not the only Marvel movie that shifted on Friday. The sequel to “Far From Home” took the slot of “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” which is also part of the MCU and is moving back four months to March 25, 2022. Sony also delayed the release of the “Venom” sequel earlier this week, which is now given the subtitle “Let There Be Carnage” and pushed it to the fall of 2021.
All 7 Theatrical 'Spider-Man' Movies Ranked, Worst to Best
We've been through a whole lot of Spider-Man in the past couple decades, from the Tobey Maguire years to Tom Holland in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to, now, a big-screen animated pic focused on Miles Morales and a whole bunch of other Spider-People. So how does this new animated version of Spidey stack up with the previous flicks?
7. "The Amazing Spider-Man"
The first attempt to reboot the series after the Sam Raimi version of "Spider-Man" is easily the worst Spidey film because it's just so irritating to watch. It's one thing to be bad, and it's something else entirely to be annoying.
Sony
6. "The Amazing Spider-Man 2"
Unlike its predecessor, Marc Webb's second failed attempt to make a coherent "Spider-Man" movie at least had the decency to be amusing thanks to the decision to have an unhinged, glowing Jamie Foxx as the main villain.
Sony
5. "Spider-Man 3"
In contrast to the more cynical failures of the "Amazing Spider-Man" movies, Raimi's last go-around maintained a beating heart even while it was severely hampered by somebody's need to shove a million villains in at once. The dance number alone makes it more interesting than nearly any other bad superhero movie.
Sony
4. "Spider-Man"
A lot of the early movies in the modern age of superhero blockbusters were very novel and exciting at the time but ended up feeling pretty mundane next to more recent ones, and the original "Spider-Man" movie is definitely one of those. It's fine. Solid.
Sony
3. "Spider-Man: Homecoming"
The storytelling suffers a bit upon reflection, but it's delightful and works so well as a comedy that it's hard to complain too much.
Sony
2. "Spider-Man 2"
If you look back at every comic book movie ever made, you're not going to find a whole lot that feel totally complete on their own. But "Spider-Man 2" is definitely one of them. It's not just a great superhero movie -- it's a great movie, period.
Sony
1. "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse"
While "Spider-Man 2" might have made me cry, "Into the Spider-Verse" made me weep. It also proved once and for all that Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) is the superior Spider-Man to Peter Parker.
