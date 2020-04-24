In the latest shuffle of its release calendar, Sony has pushed back the untitled Marvel “Spider-Man: Far From Home” sequel and the next animated “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” sequel.

The Marvel/Sony live-action film is moving to Nov. 5, 2021, from July 2021, and the “Spider-Verse” sequel moves to Oct. 7, 2022, from its April 2022 release.

The movie adaptation of “Uncharted” with Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg is also moving back up to a summer release date in July after originally being pushed back to the fall of 2021.

In addition to the “Spider-Verse” shift, three other Sony Pictures Animation films have all shifted. “Connected” moves back a month to Oct. 23, 2020.”Vivo” moves to June 4, 2021, from April 16, and “Hotel Transylvania 4” moves up from Christmas 2021 to Aug. 6, 2021.

Two different Kevin Hart films have also moved back, including the dramedy “Fatherhood,” moving to April 2, 2021, from Oct. 23, 2020, and the action-comedy “The Man From Toronto,” moving to Sept. 17, 2021.

Finally, the horror film “Escape Room 2” from Columbia Pictures will now open on New Year’s Day 2021, and “The Nightingale,” with Elle and Dakota Fanning, is now without a date.

You may recall that at the end of last month, Sony had a similar release date shuffle, one that would start a wave of other studios juggling their entire slates. Among them were summer tentpoles such as “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway,” “Morbius” and “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” all vacating the summer of 2020. All three films moved to the first quarter of 2021, and the Tom Hanks war movie “Greyhound” remains without a release date.

The new “Spider-Man” sequel is not the only Marvel movie that shifted on Friday. The sequel to “Far From Home” took the slot of “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” which is also part of the MCU and is moving back four months to March 25, 2022. Sony also delayed the release of the “Venom” sequel earlier this week, which is now given the subtitle “Let There Be Carnage” and pushed it to the fall of 2021.