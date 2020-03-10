Sony Pushes ‘Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway’ to August Amid Coronavirus Concerns
Family film was originally slated for April 3 release
Brian Welk | March 10, 2020 @ 7:54 AM
Last Updated: March 10, 2020 @ 9:09 AM
Columbia Pictures
Sony has pushed the worldwide release date of the family film “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway” to August 7 over fears of the coronavirus after it was originally slated to start rolling out abroad at the end of this month, an individual with knowledge of the shift told TheWrap.
Earlier on Tuesday, Sony shifted the European release date for the film, and the change to the domestic release date, originally meant for April 3, was expected to follow.
The release date change is the second shift for a wide release film after Eon, MGM and Universal moved the 25th James Bond film from April to a release in November in order to counter the effect coronavirus is having on worldwide markets. Cinemas across China have remained closed for weeks, and Italy recently announced it would do the same.
“Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway” is a live-action, CGI-hybrid family film with James Corden voicing Beatrix Potter’s iconic rabbit character, and it’s a follow-up to the 2018 movie “Peter Rabbit.” That film made $351.2 million worldwide, with just about two-thirds of that total coming internationally. The hope with the sequel is that the film would open in most international markets first. But piracy risks complicate things, and Universal recently moved “Trolls World Tour” into the Easter holiday after “No Time To Die” vacated the slot, so the shift in the U.S. makes sense for the studio.
“Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway” co-stars Rose Byrne and Domhnall Gleeson and features the voice work of Margot Robbie and Elizabeth Debicki.
THR first reported the news of the international release date shift.
James Corden's 11 Best Carpool Karaoke Segments, From Paul McCartney to Adele (Videos)
11. Red Hot Chili Peppers
The Chilis showed a lot of skin in this one, but the most exciting moment might've happened off camera, when Anthony Kiedis said later on a radio show that he tried to help save a baby that had stopped breathing while ambulances arrived on scene.
10. Ed Sheeran
This "Carpool Karaoke" could've ended badly. Ed Sheeran shoves 55 malt balls into his mouth and shares a story about hitting Justin Bieber in the face with a golf club, and he even does an acoustic karaoke version (or you know, an actual performance) of "Thinking Out Loud."
9. Jennifer Hudson
Jennifer Hudson doesn't have the same hits as a lot of the names on this list, but she lends this clip more of a hangout vibe despite fewer songs. Part of her appeal is her ability to launch her voice into the stratosphere even as she's ordering through a drive-thru window at Astro Burger.
8. Foo Fighters
It tends to be just one-on-one with Corden and the star, but when literally every Foo Fighter is piling into a van, you know it's going to be unpredictable. Not everyone is belting out along with Dave Grohl's lyrics, but it's worth watching just for Taylor Hawkins' laid-back cool and Dave talking about dislocating his ankle during a show. Plus it's nice to have a few bona fide rock stars making it into the rotation of Top 40 singers.
7. Justin Bieber #1
It's amazing that Corden landed a star like the Biebs so early on in the segment's run before the concept really caught fire. Bieber looks a little too-cool-for-school at times as he's riding around but he's having fun, and their exchange about eating fondue on a date is hysterical. He'd come back just a few weeks later to sing some of his later hits as well, but this one holds up as the best.
6. Lady Gaga
Thank goodness Lady Gaga agreed to do a "Carpool Karaoke" -- it gave Corden an excuse to try on everything from her police-tape dress to the meat dress, the latter of which almost made Gaga throw up in her mouth. She seems like she'd make a genuinely good karaoke partner, too, capable of doing a banger and a bring down the house, weepy ballad.
5. Elton John
An incredibly flamboyant "Carpool Karaoke," Elton John made this one into a party, even doing "Circle of Life" in full-on lion's mane and "Crocodile Rock" in his signature colorful boas.
4. Michelle Obama
The biggest achievement of the Obama era was getting First Lady Michelle to get her freak on with Missy Elliott, right? "Carpool Karaoke" is at its best when its showing an unexpected side to its guests, and Michelle Obama belting some Stevie Wonder and Beyoncé is certainly up there with the best of them.
3. Paul McCartney
This super-sized "Carpool Karaoke" (23+ minutes!!) is the only one where you'll get teary-eyed. All of James Corden's segments are a delight, but Paul McCartney leading Corden on a childhood tour of Liverpool is lovely. He shares the story of his mom inspiring "Let it Be" and his dad listening to him and John Lennon performing a demo of "She Loves You," and he even squeezes in his latest single amid all the Beatles classics. (Come on Corden, not a Wings fan?) It culminates though in an impromptu gig inside an English pub and a heartfelt (aren't they all?) rendition of "Hey Jude," naturally.
2. Stevie Wonder
The R&B legend really legitimized "Carpool Karaoke." And he's just a natural, first pretending like he'll be the one driving and then doing a FaceTime call to ensure that he's actually singing with James Corden and not just some random British guy. Not only that, they tear through six of Wonder's best bangers in just under 11 minutes, a relief since most of these tend to run long.
1. Adele
Adele's "Carpool Karaoke" doesn't just have the best songs -- but the best guest. Adele and Corden look like besties in an instant, and the segment showcases her endearing quality of endlessly blabbing about getting drunk, chortling at just about anything and even revealing she plays drums on "Hello." But I can't get enough of the face Adele makes when she hears Corden harmonizing along with her.
1 of 11
These are the most endlessly watchable, candid looks at pop music’s biggest stars
11. Red Hot Chili Peppers
The Chilis showed a lot of skin in this one, but the most exciting moment might've happened off camera, when Anthony Kiedis said later on a radio show that he tried to help save a baby that had stopped breathing while ambulances arrived on scene.