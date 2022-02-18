Tom Hanks film “A Man Called Otto” will be released on Christmas Day, and Sandra Oh’s “Umma” is set to arrive in theaters on March 18, Sony announced on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Jack Black comedy “Oh Hell No” has been pulled from the release schedule. Additionally, Adam Driver’s “65” from producer Sam Raimi has been pushed back a year to April 14, 2023.

“A Man Called Otto,” is a comedy starring Hanks that’s an English-language remake based on the Swedish book and film “A Man Called Ove.”

Marc Forster is attached to direct, and David Magee is writing the script based on Fredrik Backman’s book. Ove has been renamed Otto for the Americanized film version of the story.

Hanks plays the title character Otto, who is a grumpy isolated widower with staunch principles, strict routines and a short fuse, and who gives everyone in his neighborhood a hard time as he watches over it like a hawk. Just as it seems like he’s finally given up on life, an unlikely and reluctant friendship develops with his new neighbors. Little by little, Otto undergoes a subtle transformation… but is he really capable of change?

Mariana Treviño, Rachel Keller and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo will star alongside Hanks.

The book “A Man Called Ove” was a bestseller, sold seven million copies and was translated into 40 languages, spending 77 weeks on the New York Times bestsellers list.

“Umma,” which is the Korean word for “mother,” centers on Amanda (Sandra Oh) and her daughter (Fivel Stewart) living a quiet life on an American farm, but when the remains of her estranged mother arrive from Korea, Amanda becomes haunted by the fear of turning into her own mother.

The film is written and directed by Iris K. Shim. Sam Raimi and Zainab Azizi are the producers. The executive producers are Peter Luo, Cheng Yang, Yedong Mu, Tao Zhou, André Øvredal, Matt Black, Marcei Brown, Jeanette Volturno and Sandra Oh.

“Umma” stars Oh, Fivel Stewart, MeeWha Alana Lee, Tom Yi, with Odeya Rush and Dermot Mulroney.