Disney and Pixar’s “Soul” was the most viewed streaming title during the week of Christmas, topping other Netflix original shows and films and even the juggernaut “The Office” in its final full week on Netflix before moving over to Peacock.

Nielsen’s new SVOD Content Ratings reports that “Soul” was viewed for 1.669 billion minutes during the week of December 21-27, with “The Office,” “Bridgerton” and the Netflix original film “The Midnight Sky” starring George Clooney following it. “Soul” dropped on Disney+ on Christmas Day.

It’s worth noting that the other major Christmas Day release, “Wonder Woman 1984” on HBO Max, was not included in Nielsen’s count. Currently Nielsen only tracks streaming content from Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu and Netflix.

Other shows and films to round out the Top 10 on streamers included “The Mandalorian” on Disney+, followed by five other Netflix titles, including “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” “The Crown,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two” and “Criminal Minds.”

“The Midnight Sky” was also released on Christmas Day, and it was viewed for 1.113 billion minutes. “The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two,” which stars Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn as Santa and Mrs. Claus, debuted over Thanksgiving.

“Soul” was intended to be a theatrical release but was bumped to Disney+ for the holiday due to the coronavirus pandemic. The film is directed by Pete Docter and features the voice talent of Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey in an existential story about a jazz teacher who suddenly passes away and then works as a lost soul trying to return to his body to play a final gig that could change his life.

