Soul Train Awards 2021: ‘Leave the Door Open’ Dominates (Complete Winners List)

“Leave the Door Open,” the hit single from Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak and Silk Sonic, dominated the 2021 Soul Train Awards on Sunday, picking up three prizes for Song of the Year, Video of the Year and songwriting.
Jazmine Sullivan collected two awards, for Best R&B Soul Female Artist and for Album of the Year for “Heaux Tales.”
Maxwell also appeared at the event to accept the Legend Award and to play a medley of his biggest hits. Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold returned to host the event, which took place at Harlem’s Apollo Theater and aired on BET.
The complete list of 2021 “Soul Train Awards” winners are:
BEST NEW ARTIST – Yung Bleu
CERTIFIED SOUL AWARD – Charlie Wilson
BEST R&B/SOUL FEMALE ARTIST – Jazmine Sullivan
BEST R&B/SOUL MALE ARTIST – Giveon
BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD – Kirk Franklin
SONG OF THE YEAR – “Leave the Door Open,” Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
ALBUM OF THE YEAR – “Heaux Tales,” Jazmine Sullivan
THE ASHFORD AND SIMPSON SONGWRITER’S AWARD – “Leave the Door Open,” Written by Bruno Mars, Brandon Anderson, Dernst Emile II, Christopher Brody Brown
BEST DANCE PERFORMANCE – “Wild Side,” Normani featuring Cardi B
BEST COLLABORATION – “Essence,” Wizkid featuring Tems
VIDEO OF THE YEAR – “Leave the Door Open,” Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic