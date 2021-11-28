Soul Train Awards 2021: ‘Leave the Door Open’ Dominates (Complete Winners List)

“Leave the Door Open,” the hit single from Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak and Silk Sonic, dominated the 2021 Soul Train Awards on Sunday, picking up three prizes for Song of the Year, Video of the Year and songwriting.

Jazmine Sullivan collected two awards, for Best R&B Soul Female Artist and for Album of the Year for “Heaux Tales.”

Maxwell also appeared at the event to accept the Legend Award and to play a medley of his biggest hits. Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold returned to host the event, which took place at Harlem’s Apollo Theater and aired on BET.

The complete list of 2021 “Soul Train Awards” winners are:



BEST NEW ARTIST – Yung Bleu



CERTIFIED SOUL AWARD – Charlie Wilson



BEST R&B/SOUL FEMALE ARTIST – Jazmine Sullivan



BEST R&B/SOUL MALE ARTIST – Giveon



BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD – Kirk Franklin



SONG OF THE YEAR – “Leave the Door Open,” Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic



ALBUM OF THE YEAR – “Heaux Tales,” Jazmine Sullivan



THE ASHFORD AND SIMPSON SONGWRITER’S AWARD – “Leave the Door Open,” Written by Bruno Mars, Brandon Anderson, Dernst Emile II, Christopher Brody Brown



BEST DANCE PERFORMANCE – “Wild Side,” Normani featuring Cardi B



BEST COLLABORATION – “Essence,” Wizkid featuring Tems



VIDEO OF THE YEAR – “Leave the Door Open,” Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic



