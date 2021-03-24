The NAACP Image Awards continued on Wednesday, and Pixar’s “Soul,” “The Daily Show” with Trevor Noah and Steve Harvey’s “Celebrity Family Feud” were among the latest winners.

The NAACP is rolling out its winners for the 52nd NAACP Image Awards all week, revealing a slate of winners across various categories each night leading up until the televised awards show on Saturday, March 27.

The rollout of winners started Monday and recognized Black artists in literature and documentaries, while on Tuesday the NAACP honored Black artists in television, film and short form categories. Today’s crop looks at variety categories, including talk shows and animated films and series.

Winning the NAACP Image Award for outstanding animated motion picture was “Soul.” Jamie Foxx also won a prize for his voiceover work as the film’s lead.

Meanwhile, “Celebrity Family Feud” won two Image awards, including for best reality competition or game show and for host Steve Harvey.

Another two-time Image Award winner this year is “Doc McStuffins,” the Disney Junior show that won for outstanding animated series and star Laya DeLeon Hayes.

Other winners on Wednesday included Trevor Noah for “The Daily Show” and his work hosting from his home during the pandemic; Jada Pinkett Smith’s “Red Table Talk,” which just announced its impending return to Facebook Watch at the end of this month; and the New York Times for its documentary special “The Killing of Breonna Taylor.“

Additional awards in scripted TV, film and music will be announced later this week. Check out the winners from Night 3 of the NAACP Virtual Experience below, and see the winners from the first two nights here and here.

Outstanding Talk Series

“Red Table Talk”

Outstanding Reality Program/Reality Competition or Game Show

“Celebrity Family Feud”

Outstanding Variety Show (Series or Special)

VERZUZ

Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)

The New York Times Presents “The Killing of Breonna Taylor”

Outstanding Children’s Program

“Family Reunion”

Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited-Series)

Marsai Martin – “Black-ish”

Outstanding Animated Series

“Doc McStuffins”

Outstanding Animated Motion Picture

“Soul”

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television)

Laya DeLeon Hayes – “Doc McStuffins”

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance – Motion Picture

Jamie Foxx – “Soul”

Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble

Trevor Noah – “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”

Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble

Steve Harvey – “Celebrity Family Feud”

Outstanding Guest Performance – Comedy or Drama Series

Loretta Devine- “P-Valley”

Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Television)

Raynelle Swilling – “Cherish the Day”

Special Award – Founder’s

Toni Vaz