‘Sound of Metal’ Wins Top Award From Cinema Audio Society

“Sound of Metal” has won the award for sound mixing in a live-action motion picture at the 57th annual CAS Awards, which were presented by the Cinema Audio Society in a virtual ceremony on Saturday.
The film beat three other Oscar nominees in the Best Sound category, “Greyhound,” “Mank” and “News of the World,” along with “The Trial of the Chicago 7.”
The CAS Awards winner has gone on to win the Oscar in the Best Sound Mixing category for the last three years in a row, and five times in the last decade. But this year the Oscars combined Best Sound Mixing and Best Sound Editing into a single Best Sound category, so the CAS’ effectiveness at predicting the Oscars has yet to be determined.
On Friday, “Greyhound” won the Motion Picture Sound Editors’ Golden Reel Award in the category that in the past most closely corresponded to the Oscars sound-editing award.
“Soul” won the CAS Award for animated film, and “The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart” won for documentary.
In the four television categories, the winners were “The Queen’s Gambit,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “The Mandalorian” and “Hamilton.”
Also during the ceremony, George Clooney was honored with the Cinema Audio Society Filmmaker Award, and production sound mixer William B. Kaplan received the CAS Career Achievement Award.
The winners:
Motion Pictures – Live Action:
“Sound of Metal”
Production Mixer – Phillip Bladh CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Jaime Baksht Segovia
Re-Recording Mixer – Michelle Couttolenc Esparza
Re-Recording Mixer – Carlos Cortés Navarrete
Foley Mixer – Kari Vähäkuopus
Motion Pictures – Animated:
“Soul”
Original Dialogue Mixer – Vince Caro CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Ren Klyce
Re-Recording Mixer – David Parker
Scoring Mixer – Atticus Ross
Scoring Mixer – David Boucher CAS
ADR Mixer – Bobby Johanson CAS
Foley Mixer – Scott Curtis
Motion Pictures – Documentary:
“The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart”
Re-Recording Mixer – Gary A. Rizzo CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Jeff King
Non-Theatrical Motion Picture or Limited Series:
“The Queen’s Gambit”: Ep. 4, “Middle Game”
Production Mixer – Roland Winke
Re-Recording Mixer – Eric Hoehn CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Eric Hirsch
Re-Recording Mixer – Leo Marcil
Scoring Mixer – Lawrence Manchester
Television Series – 1 Hour:
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”: S3, Ep. 8, “A Jewish Girl Walks Into the Apollo … “
Production Mixer – Mathew Price CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Ron Bochar CAS
Scoring Mixer – Stewart Lerman
ADR Mixer – David Boulton
Foley Mixer – George A. Lara CAS
Television Series – 1/2 Hour:
“The Mandalorian”: Ep. 102, “Chapter 2: The Child”
Production Mixer – Shawn Holden CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Bonnie Wild
Re-Recording Mixer – Stephen Urata
Scoring Mixer – Christopher Fogel CAS
ADR Mixer – Matthew Wood
Foley Mixer – Blake Collins CAS
Television Non-Fiction, Variety or Music – Series or Specials:
“Hamilton”
Production Mixer – Justin Rathbun
Re-Recording Mixer – Tony Volante
Re-Recording Mixer – Roberto Fernandez
Re-Recording Mixer – Tim Latham
CAS Student Recognition Award:
Brandyn Johnson, University of Southern California
Outstanding Product – Production: Sound Devices, LLC: CL-16 Linear Fader Control Surface for 8-Series
Outstanding Product – Postproduction: iZotope, Inc.: RX8
Filmmaker Award: George Clooney
CAS Career Achievement Award: William B. Kaplan