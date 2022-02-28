“South Park” creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker’s ability to create new episodes at lightning speed means the long-running animated series will air the first scripted TV episode about the Russia-Ukraine conflict.



The “Back to the Cold War” episode finds Mr. Mackey throwing himself into Cold War prep by issuing non-stop nuclear emergency drills, as well as budget requests for a bomb shelter and 25 VHS copies of “Red Dawn,” the 1984 movie about an alternate 1980s where a ragtag group of teenagers fights Soviet troops invading the United States.

The synopsis for the non-Cold War part of the episode: “A lot is riding on Butter’s ability to crush the competition in the all-important dressage championship.”

The episode airs March 2 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central and will be available to stream on SouthPark.cc.com, CC.com and the Comedy Central App after its premiere.