‘South Park’ Creators Want to Buy the Real Casa Bonita Restaurant Featured in Show

Trey Parker and Matt Stone are fighting for the future of Casa Bonita, or “Mexican Disneyland,” as Eric Cartman would say. The “South Park” creators are in talks to purchase the iconic Colorado restaurant featured in their hit animated series.

The duo shared their plans to buy the original Casa Bonita in an exclusive interview with The Hollywood Reporter Wednesday.

“We want to buy Casa Bonita and treat it right. I feel like it was neglected even before the pandemic,” Parker told the outlet.

“We are absolutely trying to buy it,” he added. “We are going to do everything we can. We want to make it right and make it amazing.”

Casa Bonita was a childhood favorite for Parker and Stone while growing up in the Denver area.

“We started talking about the changes we’re going to make — mostly with the food,” Parker continued. “We’re going to make really awesome food. I was already thinking about how I was going to make Black Bart’s Cave a little bigger.”

The company that currently owns Casa Bonita, Summit Family Restaurants, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy back in April. According to Parker, a possible sale is currently in limbo due to ongoing court proceedings.

Complete with an arcade, cave and waterfall with cliff divers and other attractions, the beloved Mexican restaurant opened in Lakewood, Colo., in 1974. It was forced to shutter during the pandemic, spurring locals to create a GoFundMe that has since raised nearly $70,000.

“It’s just sitting there. It sucks,” Parker said.

According to one local report, Casa Bonita could be on the cusp of reopening, on the condition that it completes some repairs and passes a health inspection.

Here’s hoping Cartman and other Denverites are back to searching caves, jumping waterfalls and eating fine Mexican cuisine in no time.