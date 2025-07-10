“South Park” creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone are set to attend Comic-Con 2025 in San Diego amid their Season 27 delay at Comedy Central. This marks the pair’s return to the San Diego fan convention after nearly a decade.

They’ll be joined onstage on Thursday, July 24, in Hall H alongside Mike Judge (“Beavis And Butt-Head”) and Andy Samberg (“Digman”) who will also discuss their upcoming Comedy Central series “Beavis and Butt-Head” and “Digman!”

While there the group is slated to discuss and share their journeys working in animation over the past 30 years.

Season 27 of “South Park” premieres Wednesday, July 23 at 10:00 PM ET/PT, followed by the season two premiere of “Digman!” at 10:30 PM ET/PT on Comedy Central.

Also heading over to Hall H the following day will be AMC’s panel for “The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon,” which takes place on Friday, July 25 at 12:15 p.m. The series will give an exclusive preview of the series and panelists include “Walking Dead” Universe Chief Content Office Scott M. Gimple, Showrunner and Executive Producer David Zabel, Executive Producer and Director Greg Nicotero, Executive Producer and star Norman Reedus and Executive Producer and star Melissa McBride.

“The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon” premieres Sunday, Sept. 7 on AMC and AMC+. “Interview with the Vampire” and “Talamasca” will both premiere in October on AMC and AMC+.

Per a press release, Season 3 “follows Daryl Dixon (Reedus) and Carol Peletier (McBride) as they continue their journey to somehow return home and to the ones they love. As they struggle to find their way back, the path takes them farther astray, leading them through distant lands with ever-changing and unfamiliar conditions as they witness the various effects of the Walker apocalypse.”

In addition, Anne Rice’s Immortal Universe will take over Ballroom 20 with panels for “Interview with the Vampire” and the new series “Talamasca.”

Attendees will be introduced to Rice’s newest Immortal Universe series, with “Talamasca” centering on a “secretive society responsible for tracking and containing the witches, vampires, and other creatures scattered around the globe.” As for “Interview with the Vampire,” attendees will be given a look at the behind-the-scenes of the making of the new season and a “preview the story of rockstar Lestat (Sam Reid), who starts a band and heads out on tour.”

“Comic-Con remains the ultimate celebration of fandom and is the perfect stage to showcase AMC Networks’ most beloved franchise series and films,” President of Entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks, Dan McDermott, said in a statment. “Whether it’s an autograph from Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride, a first look at Sam Reid as rockstar Lestat, or a frighteningly fun encounter with Clown in a Cornfield’s Frendo, we’re thrilled to be back in San Diego offering this passionate fanbase a variety of unique and meaningful ways to connect with the stories and characters they love.”

Comic-Con 2025 kicks off on Thursday, July 24 and ends Sunday, July 27.