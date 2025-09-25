‘South Park:’ Trump Tries to Abort His Baby With Satan, Accidentally Gives Plan B to Brendan Carr

After a week’s delay, “South Park” returned Wednesday as President Donald Trump plotted how to handle he and Satan’s accidental pregnancy.

Though the devil did not think Trump’s followers would agree with his motives, Trump subliminally tried to harm his future child. The president suggested they smoke in the hot tub together and even made him a soup full of bottles of Plan B pills in the fifth episode of the Trey Parker and Matt Stone Comedy Central series.

Meanwhile in South Park, the kids discovered prediction market apps and placed bets on random things at school. One popular bet was whether or not Kyle’s Jewish mother would strike Gaza and destroy a Palestinian hospital.

Kyle became increasingly upset with Cartman and his classmates that they would think such a thing about his mom just because they were Jewish. His anger only fueled the bets to continue.

Back in D.C., FCC chairman Brendan Carr became the accidental target for Trump’s plot against his baby daddy Satan. Trump placed some obstacles on a slippery set of stairs to trip Satan and crush their baby, but instead an eager Carr toppled all the way down trying to speak with the president.

Vice President JD Vance warned the president that exposure to cat feces could cause toxoplasmosis that is dangerous to pregnant women. Trump set up a whole room full of cat litter to poison the carrier of his child only for Carr to find it instead. The president even made a soup full of Plan B pills. Satan did not have some because he didn’t like carrots, so Carr had a bite, sending him into orbit as he pooped his pants.

Though Trump made several attempts to abort the baby, none of them included Tylenol. But Carr did end up in the hospital because of the president’s plots against Satan. The doctor said Carr’s toxoplasmosis as a result of exposure to cat feces may cause the FCC chairman to lose his freedom of speech.

As chatter about Kyle’s mom’s views on Gaza reached the mommy crowd, the mother became upset and defensive over her stance.

Jesus and the gang in “South Park.” (Credit: Comedy Central)

“‘I’m so sick of being grilled about my views on Palestine and my thoughts on Hamas and being judged for things that are centuries old and that non-Jews know nothing about,” she said at the family dinner table. “Well, if they all think we should do something, then you’re better believe I’ll do something.”

Kyle’s mom took her complaints all the way to Israel and took it up with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu himself.

“You’re making life for Jews miserable and life for American Jews impossible,” she said. “Now you can just sit in that chair because I’m not going anywhere. Buster, I’ve been to every PTA meeting, every school board meeting, I can go on and on.”

Episode 3 previously established that Satan desperately wants to escape his relationship with Trump, but in the fourth episode, the devil shares that he is pregnant with the president’s baby to Jesus and Fox News.

Episode 2, “Got a Nut,” which mocked Charlie Kirk, was pulled from Comedy Central’s linear broadcast after the right-wing activist’s murder. It’s still available to stream.

“South Park” will air its next episode on Wednesday, Oct. 15. Additional new episodes in Season 27 are set to air on Oct. 29, Nov. 12, Nov. 26 and Dec. 10. Past episodes are now streaming on Paramount+.