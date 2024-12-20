New Jersey rocker Southside Johnny Lyon, known as the “grandfather of the New Jersey sound,” is retiring after 50 years of touring in an effort to manage “ongoing health issues.”

“After a hugely successful 50-year run with his band Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes, touring non-stop throughout the U.S and overseas, ‘Southside Johnny’ Lyon has made the decision to retire from touring in order to manage ongoing health issues,” Southside Johnny & the Asbury Jukes shared in a joint statement on Friday.

As part of his announcement, the artists has canceled his upcoming performance at the Count Basie Center in Red Bank, New Jersey, which was slated to take place on New Year’s Eve. Those who purchased tickets will receive a refund, newjersey.com reports.

In a tribute to the musician, the Basie Center thanked him for his contributions and impact over the years.

“Johnny Lyon and the Asbury Jukes are an integral part of the Basie Center’s history and the history of music here at the Jersey Shore,” the message read via Facebook. Basie Center’s Facebook page. “While we’re sad we won’t be seeing them this New Year’s Eve, everyone at the Count Basie Center is forever grateful for the hundreds of moments that he and his bandmates have created on our stages. We love you, Johnny!”

At this time, there are no confirmed details about Johnny’s specific health issues, however, back on Dec. 14, Johnny left the his band halfway through their performance at the Birchmere in Alexandria, Virginia. The band continued on with their act, but Johnny, 76, did not return.

In addition, Lyon had to exit the stage during a number of concerts the band had in February at the Stone Pony in Asbury Park, app.com reports. During one of his shows, he had to be taken to the hospital halfway through the show and ultimately postponed two more of his shows that were scheduled in New York.

Southside Johnny had two Billboard Hot 100 singles and four albums place in the Billboard 200 chart of top albums.