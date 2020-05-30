‘Space Force': How Will Season 2 Handle Those Big Cliffhangers?

(This article contains major spoilers for the Season 1 finale of Netflix’s “Space Force”)

“Space Force” on Netflix is a pretty light and chill show for the most part, but it really ramps up in the Season 1 finale. And it doesn’t come close to resolving its various major plot threads, as the first season concludes with multiple cliffhangers.

It’s quite a mess of things that go down right at the end of the finale, with two major developments. The Space Force’s team on the moon attacks the Chinese moon base, rendering it uninhabitable, but then when they return to their own base, they find that the Chinese have sabotaged them right back. And Maggie Naird (Lisa Kudrow) breaks out of prison with the help of her prison guard girlfriend, Louise.

So as the season ends, we’ve got a bunch of folks on the moon who have nowhere to live, and Space Force head General Naird (Steve Carell) is hanging out with an escaped convict.

Presumably, all of this will be resolved in Season 2 through some amusing shenanigans, should Netflix renew “Space Force.” But for now, we’re all left reeling from such a dramatic conclusion for a season that is overall has some pretty low stakes.

So we asked the folks involved with the series about this.

“Obviously, Season 2 is going to deal with a lot of the questions we left the characters with in Season 1,” series co-creator Greg Daniels told TheWrap. “I mean, we don’t have a Season 2, but we have started discussing it, and there’s a lot of fun stuff to play, I can tell you that.”

So, yeah, not much to go on there, but Season 1 of “Space Force” was only just released by Netflix, so it really is early for mapping out how this story is going to go from here. And star John Malkovich, who plays the Space force’s chief scientist, Adrian Mallory, reiterated Daniels’ comments.

“There has been very little talk of a second season. I know Greg has had conversations with Netflix, but because of the situation we’re living now, I think there is a great deal of ground to cover to make shooting possible again, should Netflix decide they would like another year or more,” Malkovich told TheWrap.

“And then there is the question of how does it proceed and would I be involved in that, would my character, Dr. Mallory, be involved in that? I have no idea,” Malkovich asked and answered. “Certainly, I’ve had no discussion about it or anything and I don’t know that any of the other actors have. We talk quite regularly, so I don’t know. But I really like the way it’s put together, I like the characters a lot. But, obviously, Netflix has to see how people respond and if they believe it merits a second season. And then, of course, when and how would we do that because the present circumstances make filming quite challenging to envisage.”

Ben Schwartz, who acts as the Space Force’s wacky PR guy/social media manager, F. Tony Scarapiducci, has worked with Daniels before on “Parks & Recreation.” And while he doesn’t know anything about what’s on the way for Season 2 either, he’s got plenty of faith that Daniels will handle that cliffhanger well.

“It’s funny, because I haven’t heard what they’re gonna do yet. I know Greg is kind of playing with it now, and we haven’t been greenlit, but if we do, I’m sure it will be off to the races” Schwartz told us. “But I cannot wait to ask him that question, because our season ends with such a crazy thing that happens, that now Greg can do anything he wants really, which is so exciting. And Steve is a creative force on the show, too, so I’m sure they’re both talking about how it can go so many different directions. And I’m excited to see what they choose and where F. Tony gets slotted in with that mayhem.”

Well, no matter what happens in Season 2, we can’t help but hope that Daniels and company finally let us know why Maggie was in prison.