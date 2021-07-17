‘Space Jam 2’ Slams ‘Black Widow’ to Take No. 1 at Box Office

Warner Bros.’ “Space Jam: A New Legacy” has turned box office predictions on their head, blowing past both tracker projections and “Black Widow” to easily take the No. 1 spot at the box office with $13 million grossed from 3,965 screens on Friday and an estimated $32 million opening weekend.



Entering the weekend, “Space Jam 2” had been expected to open to $20 million, both behind “Black Widow” on the charts and behind the $27.5 million that the original “Space Jam” earned in 1996. But millennials nostalgic for “Space Jam” had something to say about that. While families played a key role with 32% of the audience in CinemaScore polls being under the age of 18, 40% were in the 18-35 demographic.



As expected, the film did better with audiences than critics, with Rotten Tomatoes scores showing 31% critics and 83% audience while CinemaScore audience polls yielded an A-.



With “Space Jam 2” peeling off millennials, “Black Widow” took a 69% drop from its $80 million launch last weekend, earning $8 million on its second Friday with estimates predicting a $24 million second weekend total. Despite this, the film passed “F9” as the fastest to gross $100 million domestically, doing so in less than a week while current estimates project a 10-day total of $130 million.



