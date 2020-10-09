Disney is in the works on another movie based on one of its iconic theme park rides, this time Space Mountain, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.

Joby Harold, the writer behind Zack Snyder’s upcoming “Army of the Dead” and the Obi-Wan Kenobi prequel series, is writing the screenplay for the film that’s in very early stages of development. The film is intended for theatrical release.

No logline details were available, but the Space Mountain movie will be a live-action family film inspired by the Tomorrowland attraction at both Disneyland and Disney World.

Harold is also producing with his partner Tory Tunnell for Safehouse Pictures, as is the production house Rideback.

While the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise has long been a cash cow for Disney, it was also recently reported that “Ghostbusters” writer Katie Dippold would give another stab at a movie inspired by the Haunted Mansion. And Disney in 2015 released “Tomorrowland,” a sci-fi, action film directed by Brad Bird and starring George Clooney and Britt Robertson.

At one point, Max Landis had written a screenplay inspired by the Space Mountain roller coaster that he intended to be set in the 1950s as a retro, futuristic movie, but the project never blasted off.

The Space Mountain ride first made its debut in 1975 at Disney World in Orlando in the Magic Kingdom, with the all-white, conical mountaintop design of the ride’s exterior making its way to other Disney theme parks. Riders blast off into a starlit ride that’s otherwise all in the dark, and in recent years Disney has temporarily rebranded the ride to Hyperspace Mountain in honor of “Star Wars.”

Harold previously wrote “King Arthur: Legend of the Sword,” and he’s been an executive producer on films such as “Edge of Tomorrow,” “John Wick 3” and “Robin Hood.” He’s represented by Kaplan/Perrone Entertainment and Goodman Genow.

