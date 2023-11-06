“Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test” is heightening the competition as the Fox unscripted series nears the end of the treacherous retreat.

In an exclusive clip of Monday’s episode shared with TheWrap, “The Bachelorette” alum Tyler Cameron, also known as recruit No. 5, leads the pack in yet another brutal training exercise — except this time while carrying Olympic alpine skier Bode Miller fireman style.

While Cameron strides well past his teammates, fellow remaining recruit and former “Bachelor” Nick Viall struggles to keep Cameron’s pace as he lifts “Vanderpump Rules” star Tom Sandoval above his head. As the Directing Staff (D.S.) tell Viall to keep going and warn him not to stop, the reality star audibly exclaims from the pain of the activity.

“You can learn a lot through your own failures,” Viall said in an interview. “Life’s about trying to overcome them. But what is it gonna be that keeps me from quitting?”

Meanwhile, Viall is met by some choice words by the D.S. as he stops in his tracks to put Sandoval down, unable to fully hoist him above his head as effortlessly as Cameron.

“Stop wimping [No.] 12, and get him on there!” the D.S. yells at Viall. “Keep going, go go go!”

As the D.S. urge Viall to give the challenge everything’s he got, they warn him that if he truly wants to take the easier path, he would turn in his armband and quit the experience.

To find out whether Viall fights through the pain and perseveres, or whether he takes the easy way out, watch this Monday’s episode of “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test” 9 p.m. on Fox.

At this point in the competition, in addition to Cameron, Miller, Viall and Sandoval, remaining recruits include reality star Jack Osbourne, singer and dancer JoJo Siwa and Olympic speed skater Erin Jackson.

You can watch the full clip above.