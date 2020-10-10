Could ‘Spider-Man 3’ Adapt Controversial ‘One More Day’ Storyline From the Comics?
Spider-Man has a secret identity problem and Doctor Strange has the power to restore it
Umberto Gonzalez | October 10, 2020 @ 2:37 PM
Last Updated: October 10, 2020 @ 2:39 PM
Now that Benedict Cumberbatch is set to return as sorcerer supreme Doctor Strange in the upcoming “Spider-Man 3” opposite Tom Holland, could the movie adapt a controversial Spidey storyline from the “One More Day” comic book crossover?
In fact, it could. IGN speculates that the cliffhanger ending of “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” which featured Peter Parker’s secret identity being revealed to the whole world by J. Jonah Jameson, is the perfect set-up.
With Doctor Strange now playing the mentor role in “Spider-Man 3,” could the sorcerer supreme use his magic to restore Peter’s secret identity as in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Post “Avengers: Endgame,” Doctor Strange is in possession of the time stone and perhaps he can go back in time and use it to stop Jameson from revealing Spider-Man’s identity.
In the comic books, after the release of 2006’s, “Civil War #2,” Spider-Man revealed his identity at an internationally televised press conference, as a show of support for the Superhuman Registration Act. Peter would live to regret that decision because Spider-Man becomes a fugitive from justice and places his loved ones at risk and in the crosshairs of every bad guy he has ever faced.
The “One More Day” story begins with Aunt May being shot by one of the Kingpin’s hired guns. This is where the story gets a little corny and fantastical, as Peter has to make a deal with the devil himself, Mephisto, to save Aunt May’s life. In short, the purpose of the “One More Day” storyline was to try to restore Peter Parker’s secret identity back to the status quo in the comics. Doctor Strange could, in the movies, serve that same purpose as Mephisto did in the comics.
Regardless, a fun fan theory nonetheless, but it will be interesting to see how Spider-Man’s secret identity problem will be handled.
Production on the third “Spider-Man” film is expected to go before cameras in Atlanta this fall, while “Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness” is expected to begin production in London this month.
All 7 Theatrical 'Spider-Man' Movies Ranked, Worst to Best
We've been through a whole lot of Spider-Man in the past couple decades, from the Tobey Maguire years to Tom Holland in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to, now, a big-screen animated pic focused on Miles Morales and a whole bunch of other Spider-People. So how does this new animated version of Spidey stack up with the previous flicks?
7. "The Amazing Spider-Man"
The first attempt to reboot the series after the Sam Raimi version of "Spider-Man" is easily the worst Spidey film because it's just so irritating to watch. It's one thing to be bad, and it's something else entirely to be annoying.
Sony
6. "The Amazing Spider-Man 2"
Unlike its predecessor, Marc Webb's second failed attempt to make a coherent "Spider-Man" movie at least had the decency to be amusing thanks to the decision to have an unhinged, glowing Jamie Foxx as the main villain.
Sony
5. "Spider-Man 3"
In contrast to the more cynical failures of the "Amazing Spider-Man" movies, Raimi's last go-around maintained a beating heart even while it was severely hampered by somebody's need to shove a million villains in at once. The dance number alone makes it more interesting than nearly any other bad superhero movie.
Sony
4. "Spider-Man"
A lot of the early movies in the modern age of superhero blockbusters were very novel and exciting at the time but ended up feeling pretty mundane next to more recent ones, and the original "Spider-Man" movie is definitely one of those. It's fine. Solid.
Sony
3. "Spider-Man: Homecoming"
The storytelling suffers a bit upon reflection, but it's delightful and works so well as a comedy that it's hard to complain too much.
Sony
2. "Spider-Man 2"
If you look back at every comic book movie ever made, you're not going to find a whole lot that feel totally complete on their own. But "Spider-Man 2" is definitely one of them. It's not just a great superhero movie -- it's a great movie, period.
Sony
1. "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse"
While "Spider-Man 2" might have made me cry, "Into the Spider-Verse" made me weep. It also proved once and for all that Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) is the superior Spider-Man to Peter Parker.
