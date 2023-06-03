spider-man-across-the-spider-verse-image-2

Sony Pictures

‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Blasts Off to $113 Million-Plus Box Office Opening

by | June 3, 2023 @ 8:13 AM

Acclaimed animated Marvel sequel more than doubles Sony Animation’s all-time opening weekend record

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” has become by far Sony Pictures Animation’s biggest box office hit ever, earning $51.7 million on its opening day from 4,313 theaters and is now tracking for an estimated $113 million-plus opening weekend, more than triple the $35 million launch of its 2018 predecessor, “Into the Spider-Verse”

Before release, “Across the Spider-Verse” had been projected for an $80 million-plus opening, but that got thrown out of the window and into an interdimensional portal when the film earned $17.3 million from Thursday previews, the second highest ever total for an animated film.

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jeremyfuster

