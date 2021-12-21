Spider-Man’s New Spidey Suit Revealed in ‘No Way Home’ Promo (Video)

A new holiday-themed promo from Sony for “Spider-Man: No Way Home” has revealed Tom Holland’s new Spider-Man suit seen in the film.

Check off your holiday list by seeing #SpiderManNoWayHome, now playing exclusively in movie theaters! pic.twitter.com/75i17iMcOJ — Spider-Man: No Way Home says NO SPOILERS 🚫 (@SpiderManMovie) December 21, 2021

A minor spoiler warning for those who haven’t seen the film just yet. The suit shown in the promo is seen late in the third act after Peter Parker ditches his Stark industries made Spider-Man suit for something he stitched together on a sewing machine.

The new Spider-Man suit is a bright throwback to the classic red-and-blue Spider-Man suit from the Marvel comics.

In “No Way Home,” Peter Parker enlists the help of his best friend Ned Leeds and his girlfriend MJ when he’s outed to the world as Spider-Man. Following in the footsteps of “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” “No Way Home” picks up right where things left off when the world finds out exactly who wears the Spidey suit and mask. Realizing that his identity has been revealed, Peter asks Doctor Strange for help, which involves some complicated magic intended to undo the revelation of Peter Parker’s alternate identity. When a spell goes wrong, dangerous villains from other worlds crawl back into the current Spider-Man universe, forcing Peter to confront them as the “Sinister Six.”

“No Way Home” marks Tom Holland’s third standalone appearance as Peter Parker after “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and “Spider-Man: Far From Home.” Zendaya play’s Holland’s counterpart MJ — or Mary Jane — the love interest who eventually does become his girlfriend.

Marisa Tomei plays Aunt May, and Benedict Cumberbatch reprises his MCU role as Doctor Strange. Jon Favreau also reprises his assistant role of Happy Hogan. J.K. Simmons returns as J. Jonah Jameson, editor-in-chief of The Daily Bugle and not the biggest Spider-Man fan.

The film’s cast also features familiar faces from other “Spider-Man” franchises, including Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin from “Spider-Man,” Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock from “Spider-Man 2” and Jamie Foxx’s Electro from “The Amazing Spider-Man 2.”