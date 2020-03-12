Spike Jonze’s ‘Beastie Boys Story’ Trailer Takes You ‘Back Into Time’ to Early ’80s (Video)

Go back in time with the Ad-Rock, Mike D and MCA in the trailer for their new documentary film “Beastie Boys Story,” which is coming to Apple TV+ next month.

Spike Jonze directed the film, described as a live documentary experience, which mixes a stage show presentation from Beastie Boys members Mike Diamond (Mike D) and Adam Horovitz (Ad-Rock) talking about their personal journey forming the band with the late Adam Yauch (MCA) and their 40 years of friendship.

“Now here’s a little story that I got to tell about three bad brothers that you know so well,” a young Mike D crudely raps in old home movie footage shown in the trailer. “It started way back in history with Ad-Rock, MCA, and me, Mike D.”

The trailer gives the best idea of how Jonze blends the live experience, with Diamond and Horovitz taking the stage and riffing as they react to old footage of their rise to fame, explaining how they went from being famous in a 12-block radius to then touring with Madonna.

The film is set to premiere on the heels of the 26th anniversary of the release of Beastie Boys’ No. 1 charting 1994 album, “Ill Communication,” and reunites Beastie Boys with Jonze, who directed the band’s music video for “Sabotage.” The film project grew out of Mike D and Ad-Rock’s collaboration on their “Beastie Boys Book” from 2018.

A special cut of “Beastie Boys Story” will open on select IMAX theaters for a limited engagement on April 2, and it will then move globally to Apple TV+ on April 24.

“Beastie Boys Story” is produced by Grammy winner Jason Baum and Amanda Adelson alongside director and writer Jonze, and it is executive produced by Diamond, Horovitz, Dechen Wangdu-Yauch, John Silva, John Cutcliffe, Peter Smith, Thomas Benski, Dan Bowen, Sam Bridger, Michele Anthony, David Blackman and Ashley Newton. The film is produced for Apple by Fresh Bread and Pulse Films in association with Polygram Entertainment.

Watch the trailer above.