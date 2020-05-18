Spike Lee’s ‘Da 5 Bloods’ Trailer Shows Vietnam War Vets Searching for Hidden Treasure (Video)
“Black Panther’s” Chadwick Boseman stars in the film that drops on Netflix June 12
Brian Welk | May 18, 2020 @ 6:05 AM
Last Updated: May 18, 2020 @ 6:28 AM
“Time has come today,” barks the first trailer for the latest movie from Spike Lee, “Da 5 Bloods,” a war film that tells the story of the “soul brothers” who fought in the Vietnam War.
“Da 5 Bloods” is Lee’s follow-up to his Oscar-winning film “BlackKklansman,” and this first look, all scored to the Chambers Brothers song “Time Has Come Today,” has the energy, color and political spark of any Spike Lee joint.
It’s an original story about how four African American veterans return to Vietnam in search of their fallen squad leader’s remains, played by Chadwick Boseman, as well as a chest full of buried gold treasure left there during the war. But along the way they battle the forces of man and nature and confront the lasting ravages of “the immorality of the Vietnam War.”
“We’ve been dying for this country from the very beginning,” Boseman says in the trailer. “We give this gold, to our people.”
Delroy Lindo, Clarke Peters, Norm Lewis and Isiah Whitlock Jr. play the four Vietnam vets who team up with their squad leader’s son (“The Last Black Man in San Francisco” breakout Jonathan Majors), while Boseman appears in flashbacks to the war. Lee has also assembled an impressive supporting cast that includes Mélanie Thierry, Paul Walter Hauser, Jasper Pääkkönen, Johnny Trí Nguyen, Van Veronica Ngo with Jean Reno.
Lee is directing the film from a screenplay written by him and collaborator Kevin Willmott, based on an original screenplay by Danny Bilson and Paul De Meo and a rewrite by Matthew Billingsly.
“Da 5 Bloods” drops on Netflix on June 12. Check out the first trailer for the film above.
Every Black Director Nominated for an Oscar, From John Singleton to Spike Lee (Photos)
Spike Lee became only the sixth black director to receive an Oscar nomination in the Academy's history for his work on "BlackKklansman." But so far, no black filmmaker has won in that category.
Getty Images
John Singleton, "Boyz N the Hood" (1991) • Two years after Spike Lee was passed over for a nomination for "Do the Right Thing," John Singleton became the first African American to earn a Best Director nomination for his star-studded drama set in South Central L.A. That year, Jonathan Demme won the award for "The Silence of the Lambs."
Getty Images
Lee Daniels, "Precious" (2009) • Eighteen years passed before a second African American filmmaker was recognized: Lee Daniels, for his gritty portrait of a young woman seeking to overcome a childhood of poverty and abuse. In another Oscar first, Kathryn Bigelow became the first female director to win the Oscar, for "The Hurt Locker."
Getty Images
Steve McQueen, "12 Years a Slave" (2013) • British director Steve McQueen gritty drama about American slavery picked up nine nominations, including one for his directing. While the film won Best Picture (and McQueen earned a statuette as a producer), he lost the directing prize to "Gravity" filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón.
Getty Images
Barry Jenkins, "Moonlight" (2016) • Jenkins' underdog indie pulled off a major upset, beating front-runner "La La Land" for Best Picture. But Damien Chazelle claimed the directing prize for the modern-day musical. (Jenkins did take home the statuette for Best Adapted Screenplay.)
Getty Images
Jordan Peele, "Get Out" (2017) • Peele became the latest actor-turned-filmmaker to earn a Best Director nod, for his feature filmmaking debut. Peele won an Oscar for his original screenplay but Guillermo del Toro won Best Director for "The Shape of Water."
Getty Images
Spike Lee, "BlackKklansman" (2018) • Despite wide acclaim for such films as 1989's "Do the Right Thing" and 1992's "Malcolm X," the pioneering filmmaker earned his first nomination decades into his career for this fact-based tale of a black undercover cop who infiltrated the Ku Klux Klan.
Getty Images
Spike Lee finally makes the cut for “BlackKklansman”
Spike Lee became only the sixth black director to receive an Oscar nomination in the Academy's history for his work on "BlackKklansman." But so far, no black filmmaker has won in that category.