Spike Lee will produce the next film from director Stefon Bristol that’s set up at Netflix, a period fantasy called “Gordon Hemingway & the Realm of Cthulu.”

Bristol’s directorial debut was Netflix’s “See You Yesterday” from 2019, a time travel adventure movie that premiered at Tribeca and won an Independent Spirit Award for Best First Screenplay.

Bristol’s new feature comes from an original screenplay by Hank Woon, with revisions by both Woon and Fredrica Bailey. The film is set in East Africa in 1928 and follows the roguish Black American gunslinger Gordon Hemingway, who teams up with the elite warrior Princess Zenebé of Ethiopia to rescue their kidnapped regent from an ancient evil.

“Gordon Hemingway & the Realm of Cthulu” will be produced by Spike Lee, Lloyd Levin and Beatriz Levin. Lloyd Levin and Beatriz Levin initially optioned the spec screenplay from Woon and brought the film to Bristol and Lee.

“Gordon Hemingway” will also have visual effects from the team at Goodbye Kansas. The co-producers on the film are Oliver Oftedal and Tom Olsson for Goodbye Kansas’ production arm Infinite Entertainment.

Bristol’s first film, “See You Yesterday,” was watched by 18 million households in its first four weeks on Netflix. Lee last directed “Da 5 Bloods,” which was nominated for three SAG Awards, and he’s next set to direct a musical about the invention of Viagra for eOne.

Stefon Bristol is represented by UTA and Ellipsis Entertainment Group. Bailey is represented by UTA and Lighthouse Management.