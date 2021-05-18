Derek Jeter Docuseries ‘The Captain’ Set at ESPN From Spike Lee, ‘The Last Dance’ Producers

ESPN Films is teaming up with Spike Lee and Derek Jeter for an upcoming docuseries about the former Major League Baseball star’s career with the New York Yankees.

The multi-part series, titled “The Captain,” is set to debut on ESPN and the streaming service ESPN+ in 2022. Here is the network’s full description:

Derek Jeter’s arrival with the New York Yankees helped transform a struggling franchise into a storied dynasty, all within a time of great change in New York City. As Jeter forged a Hall of Fame career, he established himself as the model Yankee both on- and off-the field, with his style, class, and charisma. Jeter’s commitment to winning came with a rare combination of competiveness and cool, traits he has taken with him into retirement as he tackles new tests as a team owner and executive with the Miami Marlins and as a father. As he prepares to enter Cooperstown this July, he is pulling back the curtain to reveal what it was really like to be “The Captain.”

Randy Wilkins, who previously collaborated with Lee on his episode of the Apple TV+ docueseries “Dear…,” will serve as director on the series.

Promising “candid access” to Jeter and his story, the project is described as “a vessel to tell a larger cultural story that explores race, family, community, rivalries and more.”

Executive producers include Spike Lee, Mike Tollin, Mandalay Sports Media, Excel Sports Management’s media arm Excel Media, and Connor Schell, in association with The Players’ Tribune and Major League Baseball.