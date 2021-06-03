‘Spirit Untamed’ and ‘Conjuring 3’ Look to Bolster the Box Office Recovery

“A Quiet Place – Part II” and “Cruella” were the only films to gross over $3 million last weekend. More new films can change that

While “A Quiet Place — Part II” and “Cruella” jolted the box office recovery effort, no other films grossed over $3 million this past weekend. Theaters need more new films, and Warner Bros. and Universal will provide with New Line’s “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” and DreamWorks Animation’s “Spirit Untamed.”



Neither film is expected to have the same kind of opening that “Quiet Place II” had with a $57 million four-day domestic launch. Analysts who spoke to TheWrap project an opening of $16-20 million for the latest “Conjuring” film, which also hits HBO Max this weekend.



“Spirit Untamed,” which is based on the “Spirit Riding Free” Netflix series, is projected to make $5-7 million. An opening slightly above that range would put it on the same level as “My Little Pony: The Movie,” another film adaptation of a TV series aimed towards young girls that opened to $8.8 million in 2017. Also Read:

‘A Quiet Place – Part II': How the Sound Designers Made the Horrifying Prologue Boxoffice Pro analyst Shawn Robbins says that there is still a possibility that both films could open above expectations as theaters and studios are still gauging overall moviegoer interest in seeing the films currently on offer in theaters. But it will face stiff competition from “Quiet Place II” for audiences interested in seeing a horror film. Through Tuesday, the film has a domestic total of $61.3 million, 3% ahead of the pace set by the original “Quiet Place” in 2018

