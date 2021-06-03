spirit untamed conjuring 3

DreamWorks Animation; Warner Bros.

‘Spirit Untamed’ and ‘Conjuring 3’ Look to Bolster the Box Office Recovery

by | June 3, 2021 @ 6:30 AM

“A Quiet Place – Part II” and “Cruella” were the only films to gross over $3 million last weekend. More new films can change that

While “A Quiet Place — Part II” and “Cruella” jolted the box office recovery effort, no other films grossed over $3 million this past weekend. Theaters need more new films, and Warner Bros. and Universal will provide with New Line’s “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” and DreamWorks Animation’s “Spirit Untamed.”

Neither film is expected to have the same kind of opening that “Quiet Place II” had with a $57 million four-day domestic launch. Analysts who spoke to TheWrap project an opening of $16-20 million for the latest “Conjuring” film, which also hits HBO Max this weekend.

“Spirit Untamed,” which is based on the “Spirit Riding Free” Netflix series, is projected to make $5-7 million. An opening slightly above that range would put it on the same level as “My Little Pony: The Movie,” another film adaptation of a TV series aimed towards young girls that opened to $8.8 million in 2017.

Boxoffice Pro analyst Shawn Robbins says that there is still a possibility that both films could open above expectations as theaters and studios are still gauging overall moviegoer interest in seeing the films currently on offer in theaters. But it will face stiff competition from “Quiet Place II” for audiences interested in seeing a horror film. Through Tuesday, the film has a domestic total of $61.3 million, 3% ahead of the pace set by the original “Quiet Place” in 2018

Become a member to read more.
Jeremy Fuster

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

The Conjuring 3 The Devil Made Me Do It

‘The Conjuring 3’ Film Review: Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson Return as Demon-Hunting Lovebirds

10 Horror Films Will Hit Theaters This Summer: Is That Overkill?
F9 In the Heights Black Widow

Summer Box Office Preview: Don’t Expect Any $100 Million Openings
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

‘The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It’ Trailer: Lorraine Warren Investigates a Grisly Murder (Video)
harry potter and the sorcerer's stone

3D ‘Harry Potter’ Re-Release Leads China Box Office With $13.6 Million
Annabelle

Annabelle Doll Has Not Escaped, Owner Says: ‘Annabelle’s Alive – Well, I Shouldn’t Say Alive’ (Video)
Sony Release Slate

Is Sony’s Slate Change a Sign Studios Are Preparing to Write Off the Summer Box Office?
Movie theaters around the country are closing due to the coronavirus pandemic. VIP Cinemas

Australia to Close Movie Theaters Nationwide as Coronavirus Spreads
landmark theatres

Coronavirus Could Sink 2020 Box Office to Below $8 Billion for First Time in 20 Years
movie theater coronavirus

Can US Movie Theaters Stay Open With Coronavirus Fears and No New Studio Films?
mpaa cinemacon

Entertainment Spending Topped $100 Billion Worldwide for 1st Time, MPA Study Shows