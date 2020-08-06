Time to rev up the engines of that 1982 Pontiac Trans Am because Spyglass Media Group has partnered with Jame’s Wan and Michael Clear’s Atomic Monster to develop a movie based on ’80s NBC classic “Knight Rider,” according to an individual with knowledge of the project.

Former video game writer TJ Fixman is adapting the screenplay.

“Knight Rider” was created by the late Glen A. Larson and aired on NBC from 1982-1986. The series starred David Hasselhoff as a former Los Angeles detective who got shot in the face and got rescued by self-made billionaire Wilton Knight, giving him a new identity through way of plastic surgery, and a new name: Michael Knight. Wilton Knight is the creator of Knight Industries and founder of public justice organization, the Foundation for Law and Government (FLAG). Wilton selects Michael to be the field agent under FLAG and equips Michael with Knight Industries Two Thousand (KITT), a tricked out technologically advanced Pontiac Firebird Trans Am which is controlled with artificial intelligence.

“Knight Rider” over the years developed quite the cult following and soon spinoffs, movies, books, and video games ensued. There is even a “Knight Rider” convention known as Knightcon.

Plot details for the upcoming film are being kept deep inside FLAG headquarters but the brief intel we got is that the film will be modern day and maintain the anti-establishment of the original series. Judson Scott is executive producer.

Fixman’s credits on the video game side include “Ratchet and Clank” and “Resistance: Fall of Man” for Insomniac. Fixman has sold numerous scripts on the film side including “One Night On the Hudson” to Universal, “Brotherhood of Magic” to MGM, and “Men Who Kill to Fox” which has Greg Berlanti producing and Michael B. Jordan attached to star. Fixman recently sold pitches “Rogue” to STX and “Legacy” to Village Roadshow.

Next up for Atomic Monster is “Malignant” for Starlight Media and Midas Innovation, “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” for New Line, “There’s Someone Inside Your House” for Netflix, and “Mortal Kombat” for New Line. On the television side, Atomic Monster is producing “MacGyver” for CBS.

Fixman is repped by Grandview and Ziffren Brittenham.

Wan is repped at CAA, Stacey Testro International, and Myman Greenspan Fox Rosenberg Mobasser Younger & Light LLP.

