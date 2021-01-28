“The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run” will be available on the rebranded Paramount+ when it launches on March 4, as will the first six episodes of the new animated series “Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years.”

“Sponge on the Run” was meant to be a theatrical release this past summer, but Paramount announced last year that it would premiere on streaming in 2021. In addition to debuting on Paramount+, the film will also be available on premium video on demand on the same day.

“The SpongeBob Movie” is the first “SpongeBob” adaptation that’s entirely in animated CGI, and it follows Spongebob as he goes on a road trip to search for his missing pet snail Gary. The film is directed and written by Tim Hill and features the voices of Tom Kenny, Awkwafina, Matt Berry, Clancy Brown, Rodger Bumpass, Bill Fagerbakke, Carolyn Lawrence, Mr. Lawrence and Reggie Watts, as well as live-action appearances from Snoop Dogg and Keanu Reeves. You can check out the trailer for the film here and above.

“Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years,” is a CG-animated prequel series that follows a 10-year-old Spongebob at summer sleepaway camp. The first six episodes will be available at launch on Paramount+ on March 4, and the full 13-episode order will roll out on the platform at a later date. The original series’ voice cast will all reprise their roles for “Kamp Koral,” which is co-executive produced by Marc Ceccarelli, Vincent Waller and Jennie Monica.

Paramount+ is a rebranding of ViacomCBS’ existing subscription video-on-demand and live streaming service, CBS All Access. It will combine more of ViacomCBS’ library of shows, films, sports and other entertainment brands as it competes in the streaming wars.