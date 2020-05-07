‘SpongeBob’ Sequel Might Not Hit Theaters in August as Now Planned, ViacomCBS Boss Says

“It’s too far out to call,” Bob Bakish says Thursday on investors call

| May 7, 2020 @ 7:23 AM Last Updated: May 7, 2020 @ 7:43 AM
The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run

Paramount Pictures

“The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run,” which is the next movie on Paramount’s calendar, may not actually hit theaters on August 7 as is currently planned, ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish said Thursday.

“It’s too far out to call if that’s definitely going to be released or it’s definitely not going to be released,” Bakish said on an investors call following the company’s first-quarter earnings report. “We hope it will release, but we will continue to look at and make the right decision in terms of the return on those assets because we’ve got great films.”

Bakish also addressed the decision to postpone the theatrical release of Paramount’s movies given the uncertainty around the coronavirus and whether people will have the appetite to return to movie theaters once they do reopen. “With respect to movies, yeah, we moved them later. We thought that was the right thing to do to preserve asset value,” Bakish said. “We obviously look at the market and look at what it will be at a point in time. And we’ll make a decision if there is a sufficient critical mass of screen, if you will, and theaters to warrant opening a film.”

Also Read: 'Top Gun: Maverick' Pushed Back From June to Christmas, 'A Quiet Place Part II' Set for September

Bakish made similar points about some of Paramount’s other upcoming tentpole releases that were likewise moved on the release calendar, including “A Quiet Place Part II,” which was meant to open in mid-March just when theaters everywhere shutting down and is now slated to open Sept. 4, and Tom Cruise’s “Top Gun: Maverick,” a summer 2020 release that is now scheduled for December 23.

“I mean, whether it’s ‘A Quiet Place Part II,’ which we premiered in New York two weeks before the crisis and pulled at the last minute, thank God we did, because the film is incredible. And we didn’t waste it, we saved it,” Bakish added. “Likewise, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ is off the charts. But we’re gonna open them when it makes sense to open them.”

“Sponge on the Run” is not even the first major studio film scheduled to kickstart late summer 2020. Warner Bros. plans to release Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” on July 17, which many theater chains have cited as a film that could help goose attendance to theaters again as they target reopening. However, questions remain about how theaters can operate with reduced capacity and new safety protocols — and whether people will be willing to return to crowded spaces.

Also Read: ViacomCBS Tops Wall Street's Expectations in First Full Quarter as Recombined Company

Paramount already released one blockbuster from earlier this year, “Sonic the Hedgehog,” on digital after its theatrical release, including a planned opening in China, was cut short due to the coronavirus. What’s more, Paramount’s comedy “The Lovebirds” that was meant to premiere at SXSW and then open in the spring, was also acquired by Netflix in lieu of a theatrical release.

The animated “Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run” is based on the popular Nickelodeon cartoon and is directed by Tim Hill and also features Keanu Reeves, Awkwafina and Snoop Dogg. The previous “SpongeBob” animated feature, 2015’s “Sponge Out of Water,” made $325.1 million worldwide.

All the Movies Suspended or Delayed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic (Updating)

  • Mulan No Time to Die Wonder Woman 1984 coronavirus delays Disney/MGM/Warner Bros.
  • No Time To Die Daniel Craig James Bond Photo credit: Universal
  • a quiet place part ii emily blunt Photo credit: Paramount
  • Peter Rabbit 2 The Runaway Photo credit: Sony
  • F9 trailer fast and furious Photo credit: Universal
  • THE LOVEBIRDS Paramount/Netflix
  • Blue Story Paramount coronavirus Photo credit: Paramount
  • The Artists Wife Bruce Dern Lena Olin Strand Releasing
  • The Truth IFC Films
  • Mulan 2020 Liu Yifei Disney
  • new mutants 20th Century Studios
  • Antlers Searchlight Pictures
  • Shang-Chi Logo Marvel
  • Tom Hanks Getty Images
  • tom cruise mission impossible fallout skydive Paramount Pictures
  • Elle Fanning Dakota Fanning The Nightingale Getty Images
  • sarah adina smith Getty Images
  • jurassic world fallen kingdom jurassic park movies ranked Universal Pictures
  • Ice Cube on Hip Hop Squares Getty Images
  • Kevin Hart
  • penelope cruz antonio banderas Getty Images
  • The Batman Robert Pattinson The Dark Knight Batsuit Batcycle Warner Bros.
  • Sylvester Stallone Getty Images
  • Camila Cabello Getty Images
  • Fantastic Beasts The Crimes of Grindelwald Warner Bros.
  • Paul Schrader Photo by Jayne Wexler for TheWrap
  • the matrix 4k hdr dolby vision blu-ray Warner Bros.
  • First Cow A24
  • Deerskin Jean Dujardin Greenwich Entertainment
  • Mark Wahlberg Uncharted Movie Getty Images/Naughty Dog
  • The Climb Sony Pictures Classics
  • Avatar 20th Century Studios
  • The Personal History of David Copperfield Searchlight Pictures
  • The Woman In The Window Amy Adams 20th Century Studios
  • Bull Samuel Goldwyn Films
  • minions the rise of gru super bowl trailer Universal
  • Wonder Woman 1984 Poster Gal Gadot CCXP 2019 Warner Bros.
  • In The Heights Warner Bros.
  • James Wan Getty Images
  • Sony Release Slate Sony
  • Tom Hanks in Greyhound Sony
  • Wicked musical Getty Images
  • Sing Illumination
  • top gun maverick tom cruise Paramount
  • Candyman 2020 Universal
  • Will Packer, The Wrap: The Grill Photographed by Ian Spanier for TheWrap
  • The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run Paramount Pictures
  • jungle cruise Disney
  • Free Guy Poster Crop Ryan Reynolds First Trailer CCXP 20th Century Fox/Disney
  • Bill Murray The French Dispatch Searchlight Pictures
  • harrison ford indiana jones old Paramount
  • bob odenkirk emmy Photograph by Steven Gerlich for TheWrap
  • SOUL Jamie Foxx Tina Fey Walt Disney Studios/Pixar
  • Antoine Fuqua Getty Images
  • michael gandolfini Getty Images
  • Will Smith Getty Images
  • Venom Let There Be Carnage Sony
  • John Francis Daley Jonathan Goldstein DC The Flash Getty Images
  • Power Starz Omari Hardwick Starz
  • john wick chapter 2 4k hdr dolby vision blu-ray Lionsgate
  • Janelle Monae Antebellum Lionsgate
  • spiral Lionsgate.
1 of 62

Release slates for 2021 and beyond are taking shape as studios look to write off summer 2020

As the coronavirus continues to spread, an increasing number of movies are delaying or suspending production. As the number of impacted movies grows, TheWrap felt it would be most informative to keep a running list.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE