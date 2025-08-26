Spotify Unveils DM Feature for Select Markets

Spotify introduced its new direct messaging feature Messages on Tuesday, allowing users to share music and podcasts with one another while staying on the app.

“Spotify users have told us they want a dedicated space within the app to share songs, podcasts or audiobooks they’re excited about with friends and family, and an easy way to keep track of recommendations,” a press release from Spotify read. “For artists, authors and creators, easier sharing means more word-of-mouth recommendations and helps create new fans.”

Many leading social media apps have direct messaging features from Instagram and X to TikTok and LinkedIn. Spotify said the introduction of DMs onto their entertainment platform is to increase word of mouth to improve both the fan and artist experience.

The mostly audio entertainment platform said that they do not intend for messages to replace other sharing features that are already baked into the app, such as sending a song via messages or sharing your favorite podcast to your Instagram story. Spotify said that Messages are designed to complement these sharing options.

Spotify’s Messages feature aims to keep users on the music platform while inviting friends and family to meet and communicate with them there. This feature comes as Spotify innovates in several areas, growing their video podcasting arena, evolving in their partnerships with platforms like Instagram and weaving in new customizable features that allow Spotify users to DJ within the platform.

The music app also shared that Messages is just the beginning for innovations coming up and teased more to come in the following months. “This is just the beginning,” the release read. “We’re excited to continue building and refining the experience for more Spotify users around the globe in the months ahead.”

Spotify raised premium subscription prices for global markets in early August, but the hike did not affect American users. In the platform’s second quarter of 2025, they added 8 million paying customers, bringing the platform to 276 million premium customers overall.