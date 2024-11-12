Spotify’s Q3 Profit Quadruples as Streamer Tops 250 Million Subscribers

The music streaming giant boosted subscribers by 12%, or 6 million, to hit 252 million during the quarter.

Spotify surpassed the 250 million subscriber milestone and saw its net income more than quadruple during the third quarter, the music streaming heavyweight reported on Tuesday.

Spotify’s stock jumped 9% on the news in after-hours trading.

“We’re on track for our first full year of profitability,” Spotify CEO Daniel Ek said on the company’s Q3 earnings call.

Here are the top-line results: 

Revenue: 4 billion euros ($4.25 billion), which represented a 19% year-over-year increase. That came in below an estimate of $4.37 billion in sales from analysts from Zack’s Investment Research.

Net Income: 300 million euros ($318.72 million), which shot up 361% from Q3 2023, when Spotify reported 65 million euros in net income.

