Spotify to Distribute Fox News Media Podcasts

Three new shows will debut on the streaming platform in May

| May 5, 2020 @ 11:20 AM
Fox News Media and Spotify announced a partnership Tuesday and Fox News Radio podcasts will begin streaming on the platform later this month. There will be 20 original series offered, including three brand-new shows: “The Trey Gowdy Podcast,” “The Proud American Podcast Series” and “Fox Top 5.”

Gowdy is a former four-term Congressional representative and “The Proud American” is hosted by combat veteran Johnny Joey Jones. Both premiered Tuesday with the announcement and will release new episodes each Monday. “Fox Top 5” will bring together different pairs of Fox News personalities each week to talk about their favorite things, with new episodes each Tuesday.

Fox News Radio vice president John Sylvester said in a statement, “Throughout these unprecedented times, Fox News Audio has become a destination for listeners to get up to the minute information, whether it’s the latest on the current coronavirus pandemic, insights from the 2020 presidential campaign or in-depth interviews with leading newsmakers.”

Also Read: Fox News Scores Best Primetime Ratings Ever in April With 3.7 Million Average Total Viewers

He added the company is “pleased to partner with Spotify,” which is the world’s leading audio subscription streaming service, reaching 286 million average monthly listeners around the world.

Included in the new partnership are all of Fox News Podcasts’ original programming and Fox News Radio’s nationally syndicated talk shows, “The Brian Kilmeade Show,” “Fox Across America with Jimmy Failla” and “The Guy Benson Show.” The podcasts include “Fox News Radio’s Five Minute Newscast,” Dana Perino and Chris Stirewalt’s “I’ll Tell You What,” Bret Baier’s “The Campaign” and newly-launched coronavirus show, “The Fox News Rundown Podcast: Global Pandemic.”

