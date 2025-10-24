Here Are All the Songs in ‘Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere’

Jeremy Allen White becomes The Boss in “Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere,” a new biopic from Scott Cooper about the life of Bruce Springsteen. The film specifically focuses on the making of “Nebraska,” Springsteen’s iconic sixth studio album.

Released in 1982, “Nebraska” was of a different temperature than Springsteen’s other music, with the rock star stripping down the production to create a more intimate album. Springsteen recorded “Nebraska” by himself in the bedroom of his rental home in Colts Neck, NJ, using a simple four-track recorder without extra accompaniment. The goal was to create a more personal and raw atmosphere — a move that paid off following the album’s release.

Of course, several songs from the 10-track album “Nebraska” are featured in “Deliver Me From Nowhere,” performed by both White and Springsteen himself. There are also a handful of songs from Springsteen’s wider discography in the film, as well as music that has nothing to do with The Boss at all.

Here’s a list of every song in “Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere.”

Performed by Jeremy Allen White

Born to Run

Nebraska

Atlantic City

Mansion on a Hill

I’m on Fire

State Trooper

Reason to Believe

Highway Patrolman

Born in the U.S.A.

My Father’s House

Performed by Bruce Springsteen

Hungry Heart

Used Cars

Atlantic City

Atlantic City (Live at Madison Square Garden, New York, NY)

Other songs in “Deliver Me From Nowhere”