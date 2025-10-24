Here Are All the Songs in ‘Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere’

The film shows the making of Bruce Springsteen’s “Nebraska,” but what other songs made the cut?

Jeremy Allen White in "Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere"

Jeremy Allen White becomes The Boss in “Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere,” a new biopic from Scott Cooper about the life of Bruce Springsteen. The film specifically focuses on the making of “Nebraska,” Springsteen’s iconic sixth studio album.

Released in 1982, “Nebraska” was of a different temperature than Springsteen’s other music, with the rock star stripping down the production to create a more intimate album. Springsteen recorded “Nebraska” by himself in the bedroom of his rental home in Colts Neck, NJ, using a simple four-track recorder without extra accompaniment. The goal was to create a more personal and raw atmosphere — a move that paid off following the album’s release.

Of course, several songs from the 10-track album “Nebraska” are featured in “Deliver Me From Nowhere,” performed by both White and Springsteen himself. There are also a handful of songs from Springsteen’s wider discography in the film, as well as music that has nothing to do with The Boss at all.

Here’s a list of every song in “Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere.”

Performed by Jeremy Allen White

  • Born to Run
  • Nebraska
  • Atlantic City
  • Mansion on a Hill
  • I’m on Fire
  • State Trooper
  • Reason to Believe
  • Highway Patrolman
  • Born in the U.S.A.
  • My Father’s House

Performed by Bruce Springsteen

  • Hungry Heart
  • Used Cars
  • Atlantic City
  • Atlantic City (Live at Madison Square Garden, New York, NY)

Other songs in “Deliver Me From Nowhere”

  • Wheel of Fortune — The Cardinals
  • Drift Away — Dobie Gray
  • Urgent — Foreigner
  • Park Ad 0911 — Spaceship
  • Let Your Love Flow — The Bellamy Brothers
  • Lucille — Jay Buchanan, Jake Kiszka, Sam F. Kiszka, Askel Coe, Bobby Emmett, Jeremy Allen White
  • Family Feud – Theme — Robert Arnold Israel
  • Musica Poetica II: Bläserstücke: Pastourelles – Passion — Tölzer Knabenchor, Kölner Kinderchor
  • The Stairway Killing from “Badland” — George Aliceson Tipton
  • Melissa — The Allman Brothers Band
  • Winning — Santana
  • Frankie Teardrop — Suicide
  • Boom Boom — Jay Buchanan, Jake Kiszka, Sam F. Kiszka, Askel Coe, Bobby Emmett, Jeremy Allen White
  • Taiwan Tan — Joel Vandroogenbroeck
  • Last Mile of the Way — Sam Cooke & the Soul Stirrers
  • Hello Darlin’ — Conway Twitty
