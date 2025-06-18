‘Squid Game’ Star Lee Byung-hun Teases That a Player Will Learn the Front Man’s Identity in Season 3 | Video

At least one of the players in “Squid Game” is going to learn the identity of the Front Man in Season 3. That’s not TheWrap spilling; that’s straight from the mouth of series star Lee Byung-hun, who stopped by “The Tonight Show” on Tuesday night to tease what’s ahead in the last season of the Netflix juggernaut.

For the uninitiated, the Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) is the masked man who orchestrates the Squid Game, a series of deadly children’s games. If a player wins these challenges, they walk away with 456 billion won, but they have to survive against 455 other players to take home that reward. Seasons 2 and 3 of “Squid Game” follows last season’s winner Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), who re-enters the game in the hopes of bringing it down from the inside. Lee’s Front Man also covertly entered the game in Season 2 as In-ho, a man saddled with his wife’s medical bills who befriends the unwitting Gi-hun.

In the middle of his interview with Lee, Jimmy Fallon pulled out two buttons that looked identical to the ones used in the show. In “Squid Game,” those buttons are used so players can vote on whether or not they want to go to the next deadly challenge. But on “The Tonight Show,” Fallon used them to get Season 3 answers from Lee.

“Do more players learn your identity in Season 3?” Fallon asked Lee. After debating for a second, Lee pressed the O button, meaning yes.

The rest of the game was more ambiguous. Given the twisting nature of this show, Lee’s answers could truly mean anything. When asked if the Front Man will play any games in Season 3, Lee pressed both the X and O buttons. He pressed both again when asked, “Is someone else in charge of the Squid Game besides the Front Man?”

“We know there will be new games, but do any old games return?” Fallon then asked. As Lee paused, Fallon joked, “If you hit both again, I swear.” Lee then proceeded to hit both buttons with one hand, which felt like a Front Man power move.

But Lee did have a definite answer for Fallon’s last question. “Could we see a Front Man spinoff one day?” the NBC host asked. For that one, Lee pressed O. Watch the full interview below.