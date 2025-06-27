‘Squid Game’: What That A-List Finale Cameo Could Mean for the Netflix Show’s Future

Note: This story contains spoilers from “Squid Game” Season 3, Episode 6.

“Squid Game” has always loved a good surprise. That fact about the Netflix thriller remained true until its bitter, bloody end.

The final episode of Season 3 contains a cameo from an A-list star that has some horrifying implications for how big these murderous children’s games really are. But as grim as that final moment was for the characters in this universe, it may give some hope to “Squid Game” fans hoping for more episodes.

Is Cate Blanchett in “Squid Game” Season 3?

She certainly is.

The two-time Oscar winning and four-time BAFTA winning actor appears in the final moments of “Squid Game” Season 3. After Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) sacrificed himself to save Player 222, aka Jun-hee’s (Jo Yu-ri) baby, the Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) traveled to Los Angeles. He presented Gi-hun’s daughter with his belongings, including what was left of his winnings, and told her that her father had died.

While driving away, he spotted a recruiter playing a game of ddakji with a tattooed man and has his driver pull over so he can watch. After a couple of rounds of ddakji and some slaps, the recruiter — played by Blanchett — looked up at In-ho. The implication is that a new Squid Game is either starting in America or it’s already here and In-ho is checking in on how it’s unfolding.

Cate Blanchett as a recruiter in “Squid Game” Season 3 (Photo Credit: Netflix)

What does that mean for a possible “Squid Game” Season 4?

Both Netflix and director Hwang Dong-hyuk have made it clear that Season 3 is meant to be the final season of “Squid Game,” so it’s very unlikely that a Season 4 will happen. But this ending paves the way for a possible spinoff series.

While on “The Tonight Show,” series star Lee Byung-hun said that director Hwang has spoken about a possible spinoff series that would include the Front Man. Though he noted that idea originally started as a joke, it seems as though it’s gained more traction. And last October Deadline reported that David Fincher was eyeing a series set in the “Squid Game” universe as his next project. Fincher, who previously partnered with the streamer on “House of Cards,” “Mindhunter,” “Mank” and “The Killer,” has an ongoing deal with Netflix. That partnered with the fact that Netflix likes to keep its star creators in its family means that a new American “Squid Game” series from Fincher doesn’t seem out of the realm of possibility.

Has Cate Blanchett worked with David Fincher before?

Netflix isn’t the only one who likes to keep a stable of creatives. Fincher has a habit of returning to favorite actors who have appeared in his previous projects. Fincher and Blanchett previously worked together on award-nominated hit “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.”

“Squid Game” Season 3 is now streaming on Netflix.