“Squid Game” Season 3 has entered the arena for its last round of games, at least for the viewing world to see. But as we close the final chapter, we have to reflect on all the lives that were lost.

While some deaths were heartbreaking, there were others that were, well … kind of overdue. From vicious stabbings, tragic falls to death and applauded acts of bravery, Season 3 of “Squid Game” did not disappoint, and showed that there just might be some hope left for the human species.

Here’s every major character who died in Season 3.

Park Sung-hoon as Cho Hyun-ju in Squid Game S2 (Credit: No Ju-han/Netflix)

Cho Hyun-ju/Player 120

Sadly, Cho Hyun-ju/Player 120 (Park Sung-hoon) was the first major character to go this season. In Episode 2, Hyun-ju put her life on the line to save the lives of her allies Kim Jun-hee/Player 222 (Jo Yu-ri), and elderly competitor Jang Geum-ja/Player 149 (Kang Ae-shim). After finding the door to freedom in a Hide and Seek game, she turns back to help Jun-hee — who is giving birth to her baby and has a fractured ankle — and Geum-ja get them to the door. But just when she let’s her guard down Lee Myung-gi/Player 333 (Im Si-wan) fatally stabs her with a knife.

Yang Dong-geun as Park Yong-sik/Player 007 in “Squid Game” Season 3 (No Ju-han / Netflix)

Park Yong-sik/Player 007

Episode 2 was a tough watch, and this was one of the most heartbreaking scenes. Park Yong-sik/Player 007 died by his own mother’s hand. With time ticking during the Hide and Seek game, Yong-sik’s only last option was to take out Kim Jun-hee/Player 222, who had just given birth. But his mother, Jang Geum-ja/Player 149, told him to kill her instead and spare the life of the new mom. When the tender and timid Yong-sik refused, and after he’d turned his back on his mother, Geum-ja stabbed him, and after they shared some tears, the game guards finished the job.

Kang Ae-shim as Jang Geum-ja/Player 149 in “Squid Game” Season 3 ((No Ju-han / Netflix)

Jang Geum-ja/Player 149

Jang Geum-ja/Player 149 was already willing to give her life up for Kim Jun-hee/Player 222 and her baby, but what truly sent her over the edge was having to kill her own son. In the next episode, viewers learn that Geum-ja committed suicide by hanging herself from the bed posts.

Kang Ha-neul as Kang Dae-ho/Player 388 in “Squid Game” Season 3 (No Ju-han / Netflix)

Kang Dae-ho/Player 388

Kang Dae-ho met his maker in Seong Gi-hun after mocking him over the failed rebellion. During the Hide and Seek game, Gi-hun hunts Dae-ho down, blaming him for Jun-bae’s death, and strangles his former ally.

Chae Kook-hee as Seon-nyeo/Player 044 in “Squid Game” Season 3 (No Ju-han / Netflix)

Let’s be honest … Seon-nyeo/Player 044 had it coming to her. After her mystical but misleading messages from the sky walked several competitors through the doors of death, it was about time karma bit her back. Just her luck, she almost escaped the Hide and Seek game until Im Jeong-dae (Song Young-chang)/Player 100 pushed her back in the game with no way out. Soon after, Park Min-su (Lee David)/Player 125, who was high on Thanos’ pills, stabbed her.

Jo Yu-ri as Kim Jun-hee/Player 222 in “Squid Game” Season 3 ((No Ju-han / Netflix)

Jo Yu-ri as Kim Jun-hee/Player 222

Sadly, after just giving birth and still struggling with a fractured ankle, there was only so far Jo Yu-ri/Player 222 was going to be able to go in the deadly “Squid Game” competition. During the Jump rope game, she knew she wouldn’t be able to make it out alive, so she willingly jumped off the ledge of a precipice in the game arena, asking Seong Gi-hun to protect her newborn baby girl instead of trying to save her.

Roh Jae-won as Nam-gyu/Player 124 in “Squid Game” Season 3 (No Ju-han / Netflix)

Nam-gyu/Player 124

In a wild and desperate attempt to retrieve the last bit of Thanos’ drugs, after Park Min-su chucked them onto the Jump Rope platform, Nam-gyu/Player 124 (Roh Jae-won) was tripped by the rope and fell off the stage to his death.



Lee David as Park Min-su in “Squid Game” Season 3 ((No Ju-han / Netflix)

Min-su/Player 125

Karma doesn’t rest too long, as it came to greet Park Min-su/Player 125 (Lee David) by the next episode. He ended up being the first player that the remaining group decided to sacrifice first in Sky Squid Game.

Lee Myung-gi/Player 333 in “Squid Game” Season 3 (No Ju-han / Netflix)

Lee Myung-gi/Player 333

What comes around goes around, especially when you’re a deadbeat dad who’s greed is so great that he’d be willing to kill his own damn child. Whew, let’s just say Lee Myung-gi/Player 333 got what was coming to him as well.

After taking out every other competitor during the Sky game, Myung-gi, Seong Gi-hun, and Kim Jun-hee’s baby girl, who replaced her mother as the new Player 222 to the VIPs delight, were the only players left. Fulfilling his promise to Jun-hee, Gi-hun continued to protect the baby until the very end. After a scuffle between the two, they both fell over the edge, but Gi-hun caught an exposed metal bar. Sadly, Myung-gi tried to hang on to Gi-hun’s coat, but it ripped, sending him to his death.

Lee Jung-jae as Seong Gi-hun in “Squid Game” Season 3 (No Ju-han / Netflix)

Seong Gi-hun’s/Player 456

Gi-hun’s golden heart and determination to prove to the Squid Game that humans are more than their impurities came back in the end. In a heartbreaking finale to his story, Gi-hun — the previous Squid Game winner — gave his life up to spare Jun-hee’s baby. Because they hadn’t pressed the button to start the game prior to Myung-gi’s death, either Gi-hun or the baby had to die. In a noble act, Gi-hun gave his life up, showing that not every human is a total piece piece of s—t.