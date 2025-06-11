With Its Final Episodes Almost Here, ‘Squid Game’ Joins the Top 10 Titles That Excite Audiences Most

What are the entertainment offerings that consumers are most excited about? It’s a question that marketers, distributors, advertisers and media publications are always asking.

ScreenShare, a data partnership between Screen Engine/ASI and TheWrap, tracks the Top 10 most-mentioned entertainment options every week and whether each has gained or lost momentum compared to the prior week. The chart lives on the Data & Analysis page of the WrapPRO Members Hub.

Disney’s live-action remake, “Lilo & Stitch,” holds its position at No. 1 for the fourth week in a row on the list and has more than doubled the theatrical earnings of the original 2002 animated version. Meanwhile, Paramount’s “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning” remains at No. 2 for the third consecutive week on the list. HBO Max’s “House of the Dragon” reappears at No. 3 as its season 3 production is underway and fan theories swirl online. “Superman” rises to No. 4 amid growing buzz following DC Studios’ partnership with Amazon, which gives Prime members early access to tickets for a July 8th screening, several days ahead of the film’s official release. “Sinners” comes in at No. 5 during the week of its premium digital release on June 3.

“NBA Basketball” places at No. 6 as the NBA Finals tipped off on June 5. “Stranger Things” comes back on the list at No. 7 as fans look forward to its final season following Netflix’s announcement of a multi-part release this winter. “The Last of Us” climbs to No. 8 in the wake of its second season. “Final Destination: Bloodlines” dips to No. 9, and Netflix’s “Squid Game” enters at No. 10 ahead of its third and final season premiering on June 27.

Weekly Top 10