‘Squid Game’s Legacy: Unpacking the Global Value of Korean TV on Netflix | Chart

K-Dramas have been responsible for $3.4 billion in subscriber revenue since “Squid Game” became a streaming phenomenon, per Parrot Analytics data

"Squid Game" Season 2 (Photo Credit No Ju-han/Netflix)
“Squid Game” has been a valuable piece of original content for Netflix in its own right but perhaps the most impactful thing it did for the platform was expand the audience for Korean dramas and turn this category of content into the moneymaker it is for the platform today.

To put a number on the far reaching impacts of this show, Parrot Analytics’ Streaming Economics system estimates that since Q4 2021 (the quarter after “Squid Game” premiered), Korean dramas have been responsible for $3.4 billion in subscriber revenue for Netflix globally.

To date, the peak impact of K-dramas for Netflix was in Q1 2022 when these shows were responsible for just over 5% of Netflix’s subscriber revenue through acquiring and retaining subscribers for the platform. 

Christofer Hamilton

Christofer Hamilton is an industry insights manager at Parrot Analytics, a WrapPRO partner. For more from Parrot Analytics, visit their website. For more from WrapPRO’s partners, visit the Data and Analysis Hub.

